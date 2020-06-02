Left Menu
Development News Edition

Draft tariff policy has potential to revolutionise sector: CUTS International

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:45 IST
Draft tariff policy has potential to revolutionise sector: CUTS International

The proposal to end tariff differentiation is a much-needed reform in the power sector but the key to reap real benefits of the move lies in its implementation and involvement of consumers in the reform process, according to CUTS International. The CUTS International is one of the leading think tanks working on economic and public policy issues. The Ministry of Power is in the process of revising the power tariff policy which has already been approved by a group of ministers and would soon be put before the Union Cabinet for approval. "Termed as one of the biggest reforms in power sector, the central government has proposed to end tariff differentiation between electricity consumers by charging them as per consumption rather than on the basis of end user," a CUTS International statement said. In other progressive reforms proposed through the draft amended national tariff policy, the central government proposes to lay down standards for discoms to ensure 24X7 power, penalising excessive load shedding and banning cost pass on to consumers for commercial losses of more than 15 per cent during the operations. Commenting on the amendments, Udai S Mehta, deputy executive director at CUTS International, said these are much-needed reforms which have potential to completely revolutionise the sector and have prospects for realising the Indian dream of 'Make in India' by making power tariff competitive, at the same time reducing the plight of consumers with reliable quality of power and greater accountability within distribution companies.

Currently, there are 50-60 electricity consuming categories in India, which the proposed policy reduces to six on voltage basis. Along with the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, the policy proposes direct benefit transfers to agricultural and rural consumers and reduction of cross subsidies in a targeted manner. The step is supposed to increase competitiveness of the manufacturing industry in the country and revive growth, it added. The states have currently expressed reservations against the policy, especially from the perspective of implementation. The challenge would be to practically implement these measures on ground, especially with the complex political economy which plague the sector, it said.

As per media reports, the amended policy was approved by a group of ministers (GoM) led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and expected to be tabled before the Union Cabinet soon, it stated. Mehta in his concluding remarks said that consumers need to be at the core of the transition and concerns and challenges of poor and vulnerable consumers at the margins should be optimally built in the reform process.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet meeting to take place tomorrow

A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at the Prime Ministers residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Wednesday.On Monday, the Union Cabinet approved the modalities for implementing Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion to support Micro, Sma...

BAI recommends Satwik, Chirag and Sameer for Arjuna awards

Indias top mens doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and mens singles player Sameer Verma were on Tuesday recommended for the Arjuna award by the Badminton Association of India BAI. The world no. 10 Indian pair are curr...

Rugby-French Top 14 season abandoned, no champion named - French League

The French Top 14 season has been officially abandoned amid the COVID-19 crisis and no champion will be named, the French rugby league LNR said on Tuesday.The LNR added that no club would be relegated and no team would be promoted from the ...

Lockdown's legal validity: Respond to PIL, Guj HC tells Centre

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and state government to respond to a PIL which challenged the Constitutional validity of the coronavirus-induced lockdown by claiming it forced people under house arrest without any backing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020