Union Cabinet Greenlights Infrastructure Projects to Propel Economic Growth
The Union Cabinet has approved a new six-lane highway and widening of another, set to enhance connectivity, boost logistics, and create large-scale employment. These projects, aligned with PM GatiShakti, aim to advance economic growth and progress in Maharashtra and Odisha, accelerating development in tribal areas.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced significant infrastructure developments approved by the Union Cabinet. These initiatives are expected to bolster logistics and provide widespread employment opportunities.
In a post on platform X, he detailed the approval of a six-lane Nashik-Solapur corridor in Maharashtra, aimed at reducing travel times and enhancing connectivity in line with the PM GatiShakti vision.
The Cabinet also sanctioned the expansion of NH-326 in Odisha, boosting connectivity in Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput districts, which is anticipated to foster tourism, industry growth, and inclusive development in tribal regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
