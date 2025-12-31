Left Menu

Union Cabinet Greenlights Infrastructure Projects to Propel Economic Growth

The Union Cabinet has approved a new six-lane highway and widening of another, set to enhance connectivity, boost logistics, and create large-scale employment. These projects, aligned with PM GatiShakti, aim to advance economic growth and progress in Maharashtra and Odisha, accelerating development in tribal areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced significant infrastructure developments approved by the Union Cabinet. These initiatives are expected to bolster logistics and provide widespread employment opportunities.

In a post on platform X, he detailed the approval of a six-lane Nashik-Solapur corridor in Maharashtra, aimed at reducing travel times and enhancing connectivity in line with the PM GatiShakti vision.

The Cabinet also sanctioned the expansion of NH-326 in Odisha, boosting connectivity in Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput districts, which is anticipated to foster tourism, industry growth, and inclusive development in tribal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

