Union Cabinet Greenlights Infrastructure Projects to Propel Economic Growth

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced significant infrastructure developments approved by the Union Cabinet. These initiatives are expected to bolster logistics and provide widespread employment opportunities.

In a post on platform X, he detailed the approval of a six-lane Nashik-Solapur corridor in Maharashtra, aimed at reducing travel times and enhancing connectivity in line with the PM GatiShakti vision.

The Cabinet also sanctioned the expansion of NH-326 in Odisha, boosting connectivity in Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput districts, which is anticipated to foster tourism, industry growth, and inclusive development in tribal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)