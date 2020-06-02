Left Menu
Development News Edition

PLI scheme to hasten process to make India top mobile manufacturing country: ICEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:25 IST
PLI scheme to hasten process to make India top mobile manufacturing country: ICEA

The product link incentive scheme for electronics manufacturing will expedite the process to make India top destination for mobile production, industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association said on Tuesday. India at present is the world's second largest mobile phone manufacturer after China, with a total value of annual production estimated to have crossed over Rs 2 lakh crore in 2019-20.

"The PLI instituted on mobile phones is indeed the first ever scheme ever announced by a government in the post–independence period, whereby, similar production linked incentive is extended for both domestic Indian champions and global supply. "The policy was a result of ICEA's relentless focus and strenuous efforts put forth during the past 3-4 years along with the government," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said in a statement.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday started inviting application under the three schemes notified on April 1, 2020 which are "Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors" (SPECS), Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0), and and production linked incentive (PLI) for large scale manufacturing. The three schemes jointly offer incentives of around Rs 50,000 crore spread over a period of five years.

Global mobile phone companies with at least Rs 10,000 crore consolidated revenue in 2019-20 and selling handsets priced over Rs 15,000 a unit will be eligible for the PLI scheme, according to the guidelines issued by the government. Apple's manufacturing partner Wistron India said the PLI scheme is a financial incentive to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the electronics value chain.

"We thank the Indian government for such an incentive launch and appreciate the great effort. Wistron is looking forward to further expanding our customer base in India," Wistron India CEO David Shen said in a statement. Xiaomi India, Chief Operating Officer Muralikrishnan B said the scheme will play a vital role in encouraging employment generation and contribute directly to the country's economic growth at large.

"Production Link incentive, electronic manufacturing cluster scheme and especially the SPECS scheme that helps overcome disabilities of manufacturing electronic components in India, will provide the needed impetus to increase the manufacturing capacity of the country," Muralikrishnan added. Domestic companies with minimum revenue of Rs 100 crore in 2019-20 can apply for the scheme and there is no cap on the price of handsets to be sold by them.

Home grown mobile company Lava International chairman and managing director Hari Om Rai said that differentiated PLI for Indian companies shows the true commitment of the government towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. "It would enable us to acquire skills and technologies for global competitiveness. It is the right step towards long term financial and technological independence of the country," Rai said.

Mohindroo said that India had eclipsed Vietnam in 2017 to claim the world's second largest mobile handset manufacturing nation tag by recording about 1,100 per cent growth in value terms during 2014 – 2019, as well as exports registering an about 3,000 per cent increase in 2016-19. IT hardware makers body Mait said the mobile manufacturing industry is very positive about the move and this scheme will help meet the targets under the National Policy on Electronics 2019. "The interruption in the global supply chain due to the pandemic gives India an opportunity to increase export-led manufacturing and broadening the scope of PLI to all other major sectors of electronics such as consumer electronics, ICT, CPE products, computers, medical electronics etc will be a game-changer," Mait President Nitin Kunkolienker said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi expresses concern regarding civil disturbances in US in phone call with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump during which he expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of...

Russia invites U.S. defense secretary to Red Square military parade

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, in a phone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, invited him to a military parade in Moscows Red Square on June 24, the ministry said on Tuesday.The parade is to mark the 75th anniversary of th...

COVID-19-infected man attends marriage function; booked

Police on Tuesday filed a case against a COVID-19-infected man for violating home quarantine rules and attending a marriage function here in central Maharashtra, an official said. According to Sadar Bazar police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh, o...

Polish parliament passes presidential election bill, date still to be fixed

Polands parliament approved on Tuesday legislation allowing a delayed presidential election to go ahead using a mixture of postal and traditional voting, though the speaker of the lower chamber has still to announce a date for the ballot. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020