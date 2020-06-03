NMIMS Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management Offers the Coveted Techno-Manager Tag

MUMBAI, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The disruption being witnessed on the technological front has changed the way businesses are created, nurtured, and scaled. As humankind moves to a new world, the old problem-solving methods with a unidirectional mindset seem to be redundant in a variety of functions and a fresh approach with a different perspective is the need of the society. This is all the more evident in the Pharmacy and Healthcare industry, a vital pillar of a well-functioning society, which strongly desires a multi-dimensional process to understand the needs of the industry from the start till the end, in terms of both technical and managerial. The smart blend of technical and managerial fields coupled with skills-building infrastructure help students immensely to navigate smoothly in the rapidly transformational world of Pharmacy. This is where a unique approach is desirable to hone the techno-managerial skills of budding students, like the 3-YearIntegratedM. Pharm. + MBA (Pharma Tech & Healthcare Management)programfrom NMIMS. The program comes under the purview of SVKM'sNMIMS Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management which has made significant inroads in the sphere of pharmaceutical education, research, and development. The School is 'Ranked 13th in the country amongst all Pharmacy Schools as per National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2019 India by Ministry of HRD'. The 3 YearM. Pharm. + MBA program is also offered by NMIMS School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, Shirpur campus in Maharashtra which was founded in 2007 and is a state-of-the-art, fully residential campus and has a rich variety of experience and knowledge from the world of academia and industry.

With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to be not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. Also, NMIMS has nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University. The prime aim of the M. Pharm. + MBA course is to blend management with pharmacy which is a bold and dynamic approach that grooms the students incredibly well and makes them adept in handling challenges with ease. The well-crafted curriculum is in line with the global standards and expectations which would enable students to seamlessly fit in the ever-growing Pharma industry, both in India and abroad. The teaching methodology, superb infrastructure, excellence-driven faculty is suited to sharpen the fertile minds of today and tomorrow. The nomenclature of 'Techno-manager' that comes with this course is a coveted tag and is surely a key differentiator in the corporate world.

The 3-Year M. Pharm. + MBA program offers a wide range of specializations in M.Pharm. as stated below and saves one academic year. • Pharmaceutics • Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance • Industrial Pharmacy • Pharmaceutical Technology On completing the program, the candidate will acquire two degrees, one in the technical field (research) and second in managerial skill-building in Pharma sector. This program is conducted by well-experienced senior faculty in addition to visiting professors/ industry experts and nurtures future leadership through the pioneering ecosystem of NMIMS.

Program Highlights: • Specially designed course suitable for job placements in pharma industries & research organizations • MBA gives the added advantage as companies want employees to multitask • Aptly designed to excel in various domains like R&D management, IPR management, Marketing management to suit the global requirements • Opportunity to develop with current research trends in industries • Need-based research in industry-related areas • Industry oriented research model with the opportunity to have electives of special interest By continuously adapting the latest pedagogy, the Integrated program convincingly meets the ever-increasing demand of responsible managers & pharma professionals for modern-day Pharmacy business. Simply put, a career path in Pharmacy carved in this institution will give true recognition while ushering a rewarding opportunity for students. To apply for the M.Pharm. + MBA program, visit: http://bit.ly/3chj1XU About NMIMS: With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162287/NMIMS_Campus.jpg PWR PWR.