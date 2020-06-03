Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber partners with Bengaluru airport to sanitise cars before every trip

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:17 IST
Uber partners with Bengaluru airport to sanitise cars before every trip

Uber has announced it has set up a sanitisation hub at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) in partnership with Bangalore International Airport Limited to disinfect cars before every single trip, as part of safety standards for riders and drivers. The sanitisation hub has been set up at the Uber pickup zone of the BLR Airport, it said in a statement.

Uber has made similar arrangements at the Delhi and Hyderabad airports as well. In addition, the partnership also includes decontamination of Ubers pick up zone as well as the luggage trolleys.

While the sanitisation hub will offer contactless service, Uber offers digital and contactless payment options. As per Uber's policy, face masks are mandatory for both drivers and riders.

Disinfected car doors and boots will be opened only by drivers to minimise rider contact. Riders, in turn, will also be expected to handle their own luggage, the statement added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; count rises to 14

A 30-year-old man who had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the states tally to 14, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 13 are active, the official said.The man, who ha...

Over 14.37 labourers returned to MP during lockdown: Official

Over 14.37 lakh labourers have returned to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Wednesday. Of these, 365 have been tested positive for the COVID-19 across different di...

FOREX-Euro set for seventh day of gains, dollar loses to riskier assets

The euro topped an 11-week high on Wednesday, on track for a seven-day winning streak, with the dollar falling against most currencies as the prospects of more stimulus and hopes for economic recovery emboldened investors to buy riskier ass...

London stocks jump as China data fuels recovery optimism

UK shares jumped to fresh three-month highs on Wednesday as data showed Chinas services sector returned to growth in May, bolstering hopes of a faster global rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.The export-heavy FTSE 100 rose 1.1, as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020