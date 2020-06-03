Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares rise on upbeat economic data; Allianz, Renault jump

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:15 IST
European shares rise on upbeat economic data; Allianz, Renault jump

European shares joined a global rally on Wednesday, helped by gains in insurer Allianz and carmaker Renault, with signs of a pickup in business activity adding to hopes of a faster economic rebound as several countries relax coronavirus-led lockdowns. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.2%, hovering near three-month highs, as a survey showed China's services sector returned to growth in May, while data from the euro zone suggested the worst of the pandemic's economic impact was over.

Early gains on the continent were led by insurers, automakers, banks and oil and gas stocks. "When (the slump) happened, there was not a fundamental issue in the economy. It was all down to a single event and there's no reason why we can't come back very strongly," said Randeep Somel, associate portfolio manager at M&G Investments.

Massive stimulus from major central banks and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine have helped the STOXX 600 recover about 35% from March lows, leaving it about 16% below February record highs. Among individual stocks, French insurer AXA rose 7.1% and was the biggest boost to the STOXX 600 as it decided to halve its dividend but said it could propose an additional fourth-quarter shareholder payment if conditions improved.

Renault SA jumped 7.5% after it finalised a 5 billion euro ($5.60 billion) loan from the French government and Goldman Sachs upgraded its stock to "buy". Lufthansa gained 4.1% as it vowed to step up restructuring measures after posting a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros ($2.35 billion).

Shares in Infineon technologies, AMS and ASM International rose between 4.0% and 5.3% after U.S. chipmaker Microchip raised its earnings forecast. French luxury goods group LVMH edged up 0.1% after fashion trade publication WWD reported that its $16.2 billion takeover of Tiffany & Co is looking less certain.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran assails US for Floyd death, rights stance

Irans supreme leader has assailed Washington in the wake of George Floyds killing for its allegedly duplicitous policies when it comes to upholding human rightsAyatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that in America, they kill people in an open crim...

Three hurt as cement blocks fall on shanty due to gusty wind

Three members of a family were injured on Wednesday when cement blocks fell on their shanty in a chawl from an adjacent under-construction building in suburban Santacruz here due to gusty winds, police said. Three shanties were damaged in t...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 302 p.m.Services sector activities contract sharply in May with firms cutting jobs, survey says. 218 p.m.Two policemen test positive f...

Focus to be on wellness as Uttarakhand looks to reboot tourism sector

New schemes with an emphasis on wellness will be launched in the tourism sector in Uttarakhand to help it overcome the setback caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.&#160; The schemes wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020