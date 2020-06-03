Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shorter, stricter lockdowns may be better for economy: Study

PTI | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:47 IST
Shorter, stricter lockdowns may be better for economy: Study

Stricter lockdowns imposed earlier -- such as the two-month intervention imposed in China -- are economically preferable to more moderate lockdowns imposed for four or six months, according to a new modelling study published on Wednesday. The researchers, including those from University College London (UCL) in the UK, assessed potential global supply chain effects of COVID-19 lockdowns, modelling the impact of interventions on 140 countries, including countries not directly affected by the disease.

The study, published in Nature Human Behaviour, found that stricter lockdowns imposed earlier -- such as the two-month lockdown imposed in China -- are economically preferable to more moderate lockdowns imposed for four or six months, as duration of lockdown matters more to economies than their severity. This is because businesses can absorb the shock of a brief lockdown better by relying on reserves and because shorter lockdowns cause less disruption to regional and global supply chains, according to the researchers.

The researchers also found that countries not directly affected by COVID-19 may experience large losses of more than 20 per cent of their GDP due to falls in consumer demand and bottlenecks in supply chains. Particularly at risk are open or highly specialised economies, such as Caribbean countries that rely on tourism and Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan that rely on energy exports, they said.

Also vulnerable are globalised industries that rely on difficult-to-replace suppliers, such as automobile manufacturing, where production is estimated to fall by up to half, according to the researchers. "Our study shows the ripple effects caused by lockdowns along global supply chains, with countries not directly affected by COVID-19 still experiencing heavy economic losses,” said study lead author Dabo Guan, a professor at UCL.

"While predicting the true cost of lockdowns is not possible at this stage, our research suggests that shorter, stricter lockdowns minimise the impact on supply chains, while gradually easing restrictions over the course of a year may also be less disruptive than a swift lifting of restrictions followed by another lockdown," Guan said. The researchers estimated that gradually easing lockdown measures over 12 months would minimise supply chain impacts compared to lifting restrictions more quickly, over two months, and then introducing a second round of lockdowns in January next year, which they estimated would increase the cost by one-third.

"Our analysis quantifies the global economic benefits of robust public health responses and suggests that economic justifications to re-open businesses could backfire if they result in another round of lockdowns," study co-author Steven Davis, a professor at the University of California, Irvine in the US. Looking ahead to a potential second wave, the researchers found that a strict, globally co-ordinated lockdown implemented for two months would be less economically costly than lockdowns happening in different parts of the world at different times -- risking a potential economic loss to global supply chains by 50 per cent rather than 60 per cent.

This is because the economic cost of a lockdown goes beyond national borders and a shorter, one-off shock is easier to absorb, the researchers said. "Companies will survive the supply chain failures that lockdowns cause by relying on reserves of stock or finding new suppliers. If a second shock hits, reserves may be low and supply chains only recently repaired -- making a new break much more costly," Guan said.

The most important factor affecting the global economic cost of lockdowns, the study found, was the number of countries implementing them, highlighting the importance to the global economy of one country containing an epidemic. "Just as individuals staying at home protect others as well as themselves, so countries imposing strict lockdowns provide a public good to other countries,” said Professor D'Maris Coffman from UCL.

Researchers simulated three kinds of lockdown: strict lockdown in which 80 per cent of travel and labour ceases; a more moderate lockdown with a 60 per cent reduction; a third, lighter lockdown with a 40 per cent reduction in travel and labour. The strict, 80 per cent reduction is based roughly on China's lockdown, during which data suggests 80 per cent of travel stopped, while the 60 per cent lockdown broadly reflects the approach taken in Europe and the US, they added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet nod for amendment to EC Act, 2 ordinances to promote barrier-free trade

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment to the six-a-and-half decade old Essential Commodities Act to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move that will transform the farm sector and help raise farmers in...

Mumbai airport suspends operations till 7 pm as Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport will remain shut till 7 pm on Wednesday as a preventive step due to the ongoing landfall of Cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai International Ltd MIAL said. Considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decide...

Germany wants to kick extremists out of military faster

The German government has agreed on a bill that would speed up the dismissal of soldiers involved in extremism or serious crimes. Current military rules mean that soldiers who have served for more than four years can only be kicked out afte...

Dissidence to continue in K'taka BJP, MLAs met and shared discontent: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that the dissidence within the ruling BJP in the state would continue as several legislators of the saffron party have met him and shared their discontent. Siddaramaiahs co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020