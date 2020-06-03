Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:36 IST
COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

(EDS:Adds information of employees& quote from the group, replacing word deferment with pay cut) Hyderabad, June 3 (PTI): Amara Raja Group, a leading business conglomerate with interests spanning varied verticals, on Wednesday announced pay cuts to its employees at the junior and senior management level in the coming months due to the impact of COVID-19. The company however, said the reduced amount will be paid back to the employees under 'Business Performance Linked Pay' (BPLP) in the next financial year if the businesses recover and get back to the required levels of performance.

According to the information provided by the group, the total number of employees is around 16,000 and about 20 per cent fall under the pay cut category. The groups flagship company Amara Raja batteries Limited had 7,541 employees as on March 31, 2019, including employees hired on a temporary basis and the company spent Rs 345.23 crore towards salaries and other benefits, according to the company's annual report last year.

Taking note of the extraordinary circumstances and the uncertainty in the business environment, Amara Raja Group Promoters holding the office of Managing Director in various businesses have voluntarily agreed for up to 50 per cent reduction in their total remuneration for the current fiscal, a press release from the group said. The group also said increments and revisions in compensation for the current financial year are being deferred for all categories of employees.

"Regarding the staff and management employees, it has been decided to restructure the existing CTC by bringing in a graded reduction of 10 per cent to 25 per cent. This will be applicable for the junior and senior levels and the reduced amount will be reconstituted as 'Business Performance Linked Pay' (BPLP) in the compensation structure for the balance ten months of FY2020-21," it said.

Due to the repeated lockdown extensions and extremely calibrated reopening of businesses, the fallout of migrant labour challenges, extra precautions and social distancing norms now emerging as the new normal, the Group expects demand contraction in specific customer segments, market volatility and resultant uncertainty in the months ahead, it said. "The announcement of an innovative Business Performance-linked Pay scheme is a measure of creating a winning proposition for both our People and Businesses.

The scheme aims at rewarding employees in the next financial year if the businesses recover and get back to the required levels of performance, Amara Raja sources told PTI. While the organisations in the Group are hopeful the economy will rebound sooner than later, the Management is constrained to take all possible measures in keeping the liabilities low, it added.

Jaikrishna B, President (Group HR) Amara Raja Group, said the BPLP scheme is a measure of creating a winning proposition for both People and Businesses..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

From Czech-speaking tour guides on the Charles Bridge to cheaper beer at Old Town Square pubs and traditional fried cauliflower on the menu, Prague businesses that rely on tourism are looking local to survive the summer season.Take Jan Vale...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalateThe hashtag BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. French court orders Rwanda genocide suspect be tried at U.N. tribunalA French court on Wednesday ordered Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga be handed over to a United Nations tribun...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Mainstream U.S. religious leaders criticize Trump after church photoMainstream U.S. Protestant and Catholic leaders sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a day after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020