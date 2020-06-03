Left Menu
Aurobindo Pharma's net jumps by 45% to Rs. 850 crore in Q4

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:38 IST
Hyderabad, June 3 (PTI): Aurobindo Pharma Limiteds consolidated net profit after JV share and minority interest was up by 45.2 per cent to Rs 849.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 against Rs 585.4 crore during the same quarter in FY '19. According to a filing with stock exchanges, the drug- maker said the consolidated revenue from operations grew by 16.4 per cent to Rs 6,158.4 crore during the quarter under discussion against Rs 5292.2 crore in the last quarter of FY '19.

For the full year 2019-20, revenue from operations was at Rs 23,098.5 crore witnessing a growth of 18.1 per cent over 2018-19. The net profit, after JV share and minority interest, jumped by 19.7 per cent to Rs 2,831 crore as against Rs 2,364. 7 crore in FY '19.

Managing director of the company N Govindarajan said it closed FY '20 with a healthy performance in Q4 and the growth was seen across all the geographies. "Diversified product basket has helped us to maintain the growth momentum in our core geographies like USA and Europe.

We remain focused on strengthening our existing businesses, developing a differentiated and specialty product basket and regulatory compliance," he said. He said the new fiscal year (FY '21) has begun with a lot of challenges that the globe and industry had never witnessed.

During the fourth quarter, revenue from formulations registered a growth of 23.5 per cent to Rs 5,401.2 crore while API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) business posted a sale of Rs 755.6 crore and contributed 12.3 per cent to the consolidated revenue, the company said..

