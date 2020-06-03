Timex resumes manufacturing operations in India

New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) Timex Group, one of the world’s largest watch manufacturers, has resumed operations at its plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh after receiving permission from the state authorities. In line with the directive issued by the authorities, the factory would be operating with 184 workers and 33 management staff which comprise 40 per cent of the workforce capacity, Timex Group India said in a statement.

“All activities are being carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety,” it said. The company has taken stringent safety measures to practice sanitation and social distancing, it added.