1,930 tonnes of foodgrains damaged in FY20: FCI

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Wednesday said 1,930 tonnes of foodgrains stock got damaged during the last fiscal year, as it refuted a report suggesting wastage of 65 lakh tonnes during the last four months. In a statement, FCI termed the report as "blatantly unfair". FCI Executive Director (Quality Control) Sudeep Singh said the actual quantity of foodgrains stock that became non-issuable (damaged) during 2019-20 is just 1,930 tonnes, largely due to natural calamities like floods. FCI clarified that stock in mandis and transit are absolutely fit for human consumption and under no circumstances can be labelled as "food grains wasted".