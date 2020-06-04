Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K: Private transporters postpone proposed strike after meeting govt officials

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 00:42 IST
J&K: Private transporters postpone proposed strike after meeting govt officials

Private transporters in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night postponed their proposed strike after holding a meeting with some government officials here. Earlier during the day, the private transporters had announced the suspension of tanker and truck services in the union territory, saying their doors are open if the J-K administration is interested in addressing their genuine demands through negotiations.

“We have decided to postpone the proposed strike after an hour-long meeting with Transport commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Jammu. We are holding another meeting tomorrow with Commissioner Secretary Transport and got an assurance that all our genuine demands would be addressed,” Chairman of All J&K Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) T S Wazir told PTI. The agitating transporters, who among other things are seeking an economic package for the industry to overcome the coronavirus-driven crisis, also expressed displeasure over the government move to increase the road or token tax on the old vehicles registered before August 3, 2019 with the concerned transport authorities.

"Jammu and Kashmir has received a new gift in the shape of double token tax at a time of COVID crisis after the recent increase in rate of tax on sale of petrol and diesel, while no attention is paid on our genuine demands,” Wazir had said. Wazir, who led a strong protest demonstration for the second straight day here, had accused the administration of forcing them on the roads and said “we have kept our doors open for negotiations”.

Besides the relief package for the drivers, cleaners and other allied workers of the transport industry badly affected by the lockdown, the association is demanding among other things a revision in passenger fare, freight charges to the extent of at least 50 per cent, waiving interest of the loans taken by transporters for vehicles and waiving insurance and other fees during the lockdown period besides withdrawing of toll plazas in J&K. The Jammu and Kashmir government increased the rate of tax on sale of petrol and diesel in the Union Territory by Rs 2 per litre and Rs 1 per litre, respectively. The new rates came into effect from June 1.

"When the Centre bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs, an assurance was given that all the benefits under UT status will be given but unfortunately nothing of the sort had happened so far. The other UT does not pay passenger tax and there were also no toll plaza's. We are being strangled here," Wazir had said. The association went on a chain hunger strike near Tawi bridge here on Tuesday but were physically lifted by police citing violation of lockdown guidelines.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

FIA summons Shoaib Akhtar over PCB advisor's complaint

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who was accused of cyberstalking by the Pakistan Cricket Boards legal advisor, has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agencys cybercrime wing on Friday to record his statement. The accusation wa...

China-EU summit in Germany postponed due to coronavirus

A summit planned for September in Leipzig, Germany, between China and the European Union has been postponed because of the coronavirus, the German government said on Wednesday. The decision was made after Chancellor Angela Merkel held separ...

Uber signals recovery in rides as lockdown restrictions ease

Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday trip requests were gradually picking up, but still remained significantly below prior year levels, as several countries start to lift coronavirus-led restrictions. Trip requests are now down about 70 ...

U.S. House panel says opposes any U.S. trade deal with Brazil

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee said on Wednesday it opposed the Trump administrations plan to expand economic ties to Brazil under the leadership of President Jair Bolsonaro, given its record on human rights and the environment.Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020