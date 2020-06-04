Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everstone-backed Translumina strengthens its commercial leadership team

Translumina, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices used in interventional cardiology and minimally invasive surgery, has augmented its leadership team with two key hires.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:19 IST
Everstone-backed Translumina strengthens its commercial leadership team
Translumina. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India]/Hechingen [Germany] June 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Translumina, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices used in interventional cardiology and minimally invasive surgery, has augmented its leadership team with two key hires. Robert Ratini has been named as Chief Commercial Officer for Translumina's international business, based in Switzerland and Paritosh Arora as Chief Commercial Officer for the company's India operations, based in New Delhi, India.

Paritosh has over two decades of experience in the medical device industry across intervention cardiology, ENT, medical aesthetics and ophthalmology. He was previously Managing Director of Widex, a global leader in hearing aids, where he had full P&L responsibility for India, building a sizeable commercial team and dealer network that resulted in substantial growth of the business over the past five years.

Prior to this, Paritosh led the coronary business for Medtronic in India / South Asia where he propelled the company's performance through strong key opinion leader development and dealer management initiatives. Robert joins Translumina with over two decades of experience in intervention cardiology at senior leadership level. In his previous role as Vice President, Sales & Market Development at Celanova BioSciences, he led the ex-US launch of the company's flagship COBRA stent and coordinated sales and marketing efforts across Europe, Asia, Middle East and Latin America through direct and distribution channels.

Prior to this, Robert led global marketing and EMEA sales for Biosensors, resulting in significant market share gains for the company across international markets and also served as General Manager France and Business Director for Southern Europe for Abbott Vascular. Founded in Hechingen, Germany, Translumina's technologies were developed in collaboration with the German Heart Centre and are endorsed by the European Society of Cardiology.

Translumina combines the best of German engineering, intellectual property and high-quality standards with India's entrepreneurial culture and strong capabilities in manufacturing innovative products at affordable prices. "We are delighted to welcome exemplary professionals such as Robert and Paritosh into the Translumina family. Their presence will bolster the senior leadership and help Translumina achieve its ambitious growth objectives both in India as well as in international markets, which already account for a significant portion of our revenues today," said Gurmit Singh Chugh, Founder & Chairman of Translumina.

"Translumina is extremely well positioned to enter its next phase of growth and the commercial leadership that Robert and Paritosh will certainly bring a lot of value to the team in helping assimilate a broader product portfolio and build robust go-to-market strategies in key geographies," said Arjun Oberoi, Managing Director, Everstone Group. In August 2019, the Everstone Group, one of Asia's leading healthcare-focused investors, made a significant investment in Translumina to accelerate the company's growth and scale its operations globally.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia gets more U.S. ventilators as coronavirus cases climb

A planeload of 150 ventilators arrived in Russia from the United States on Thursday, Washingtons embassy in Moscow said, to help fight the novel coronavirus in further medical aid collaboration between the two politically-estranged nations....

Electric vehicles can transport LPG cylinders to Matheran: HC

The Bombay High Court has suggested the use of electric vehicles to transport LPG cylinders to Matheran during the COVID-19 lockdown after the Central Railways refused to permit inflammable in its coaches. Justice A K Menon was hearing a pe...

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar joins Rohit, Hima as Adidas brand ambassador

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar on Thursday joined the likes of star batsman Rohit Sharma, sprint sensation Hima Das and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador of footwear giant Adidas in its campaign to inspire more women to ...

Central team visits cyclone-hit districts of Odisha

A seven-member central team on Thursday began its field visit to assess the extent of damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in the coastal districts of Odisha. The team, divided into two groups, will be visiting Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020