Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trash is treasure as Myanmar environmentalist turns food scraps into fertiliser

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:54 IST
Trash is treasure as Myanmar environmentalist turns food scraps into fertiliser

To most people in Myanmar, food waste is nothing but garbage, and that attitude leaves Inda Soe Aung baffled.

But the 35-year-old environmentalist isn't complaining, because what he views as his compatriots' lack of imagination has given him the business opportunity of a lifetime - turning what they throw away into fertiliser. "People think that food waste is just trash, trash, trash," he said. "It's difficult for me to introduce to the public that food waste is a natural resource."

Each day, he collects about a tonne of food waste from wet markets near his home in Yangon's North Dagon Township, pouring baskets of leftover vegetables into a cart before processing it into organic compost over the course of several months. He started his business, Bokashi Myanmar, nearly two years ago and has so far created 500 tonnes of fertiliser, which he sells mainly for use in gardens and home farms.

His aim is to triple production and help the environment by reducing greenhouse gases, while persuading other people to adopt the techniques for soil preservation and combating climate change he outlines on his company's Facebook page. Yangon authorities estimate that, across all categories, the fast-growing city generates 2,300-2,500 tonnes of waste each day, inundating landfill sites that are decreasing in number as demand for land grows.

Inda Soe Aung gets help from his wife, Aye Aye Than, who says she is proud of the business and its contribution to the environment. "I thought that only poor and grassroots people worked with trash. But, I later realized that this job is providing a clean environment for my neighbours around me," she said.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Elections to 12,668 gram panchayats in Maharashtra stayed

The State Election Commission SEC has stayed elections to 12,668-gram panchayats in Maharashtra which were to take place later this year, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Thursday. The state cabinet has also decided to appoi...

Stockholm shuts field hospital as pandemic slowly eases grip on capital

A field hospital hastily constructed to ease the burden on Stockholm hospitals dealing with a flood of COVID-19 cases will be dismantled in the wake of slowdown in the pandemic, a healthcare official said on Thursday. The field hospital, lo...

India, Australia ink landmark defence pact; decides to elevate ties during Modi-Morrison online summit

India and Australia on Thursday elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed seven agreements including a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support during an online summit between...

Railways refunds Rs 1885 cr to passengers who booked tickets during lockdown

The railways said it has refunded Rs 1,885 crore to passengers who booked tickets during the lockdown period and whose tickets were cancelledThe Indian Railways had suspended its regular passenger train services during the nationwide lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020