Dalmia Healthcare starts clinical trials to study efficacy of ayurvedic drug for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:56 IST
Dalmia Healthcare starts clinical trials to study efficacy of ayurvedic drug for COVID-19

Dalmia Healthcare on Thursday said it has started clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of its polyherbal combination 'Astha-15' for treatment of COVID-19. All regulatory guidelines will be followed to conduct the multi-centric, Phase III clinical trials, the Dalmia Group firm said in a statement. "We are conducting human trials of our highly efficient ayurvedic composition which can potentially help in curing COVID-19 patients,"  Dalmia Group of Companies Chairman Sanjay Dalmia said.

The polyherbal combination  by the company has previously undergone a randomised double-blind, placebo-controlled study on patients in a speciality government hospital in Chennai, the statement said. As per the study, the drug acts as a bronchodilator, decongestant, anti-inflammatory, lung detoxifier and did not show any side-effects, it added.

