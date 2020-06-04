Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and CDP provide €1.5 billion to SMEs to tackle COVID-19 crisis in Italy

This operation signed in Rome between the EU bank's Vice-President Dario Scannapieco and CDP's CEO Fabrizio Palermo will lead to an agreement between CDP and ABI enabling the banks to use the EIB funds to grant loans to businesses.

EIB | Rome | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:25 IST
EIB and CDP provide €1.5 billion to SMEs to tackle COVID-19 crisis in Italy
The potential beneficiaries of the resources are SMEs (with up to 250 employees according to the European Union's definition) and mid-caps (3 000 staff) operating in all productive sectors. Image Credit: Flickr

€1.5 billion is being made available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at favourable interest rates and with long maturities to tackle the COVID-19 crisis thanks to cooperation between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and CDP. This operation signed in Rome between the EU bank's Vice-President Dario Scannapieco and CDP's CEO Fabrizio Palermo will lead to an agreement between CDP and ABI enabling the banks to use the EIB funds to grant loans to businesses.

Under the agreement, the EIB is financing the "Business Platform" instrument to the tune of €1.5 billion thanks to which CDP will address the financing needs of SMEs and mid-caps through cooperation with the banking sector and thus provide extensive support to the final beneficiaries nationwide.

The potential beneficiaries of the resources are SMEs (with up to 250 employees according to the European Union's definition) and mid-caps (3 000 staff) operating in all productive sectors. The new loans are also available to business networks, associations of businesses defined by Law No 33 of 2009, and to business organisations.

The projects can concern (i) so-called "working capital", namely the liquidity needs generated by the current grave crisis and associated with a particular company's typical business activity, and (ii) multiannual investments, the driver of post-crisis recovery.

Thanks to the fact that EIB funds can also be onlent via the smallest banks, the operation will extend the financial benefits far and wide, enabling around 6 000 Italian businesses to receive an estimated average of €250 000 per project supported. The loans can have maturities of up to 10 years.

"Following the public health emergency there is a pressing need to support the productive sector: that's why the EIB has been quick to react by providing financial resources on favourable terms to CDP so that these can be passed on to SMEs. This is the first part of a commitment that will grow in the coming weeks to show Italian families and businesses that the EU and its institutions stand ready to assist", said EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco.

"Thanks to this important agreement with the EIB, we are able to stand shoulder to shoulder with SMEs and meet their liquidity needs both to address the new requirements caused by the COVID-19 crisis and foster multiannual investments, the driver of future recovery. The increase of the 'Business Platform' allocation, which forms a key component of the crisis response, reinforces our existing active, fruitful cooperation with the EIB so that further initiatives can be developed in the framework of EU actions currently being prepared", stated CDP's CEO Fabrizio Palermo.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF to pay 2-month stipend to U-17 WC probables for dietary needs

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Thursday decided to pay two-month stipend to the countrys FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup probables to meet their dietary requirements as training remained suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic pan...

Jindal Stainless to export over 18,000 tonnes stainless steel in June

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Thursday said it will export over 18,000 tonnes of stainless steel in June to its customers in Russia and a few European countries. In May, the company had dispatched over 12,000 tonnes in export markets, JSL sai...

India's mass exodus from cities triggers village property disputes

Police in Indias most populous state are dealing with a surge in property disputes, as millions of migrant workers flee to their villages after losing their jobs in the cities, sparking feuds over fields and family homes.The northern state ...

Zimbabwe High Court orders Zimbabwe Media Commission to suspend accreditation process

Zimbabwes High Court judge Justice, Happias Zhou on 3 June 2020 ordered the Zimbabwe Media Commission ZMC to suspend its accreditation process following an urgent application instituted by the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators Trust ZOCC, ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020