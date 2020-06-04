Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1 lakh acres cultivated through free tractor rental service: TAFE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:26 IST
Over 1 lakh acres cultivated through free tractor rental service: TAFE

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) on Thursday said over one lakh acres have been cultivated so far through its 90-day free tractor rental service for farmers in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The rental service was started from April 1 and will run till June 30.

Through its JFarm Services platform, TAFE had started the initiative with an aim to help the farming community from the economic implications of COVID-19, and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus threat on farming operations of small and marginal farmers during the critical Rabi harvest and Kharif preparation season, the company said in a statement. "The scheme received an overwhelming response from the farming community and within 60 days of its implementation, over 100,000 acres have been cultivated and rental service has been provided benefitting thousands of farmers in this crucial cropping season," it said.

TAFE said it launched the JFarm Services free tractor rental scheme with 18,000 Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractor customers, and about 75,000 farm implement owners, to offer implements like the cultivator, rotary tiller, duck-foot cultivator, disc plough, disc harrow, mould board plough, thresher and several others. "Owing to popular demand, the JFarm services platform saw an increase in the registrations to 38,900 Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractors and 1,06,500 implements available on rent," it said. JFarm Services is an initiative by TAFE to increase easy access to farm mechanization solutions through rental of tractors and farm equipment for small and large farms, latest mandi prices, agri-news alerts and advisory.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF to pay 2-month stipend to U-17 WC probables for dietary needs

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Thursday decided to pay two-month stipend to the countrys FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup probables to meet their dietary requirements as training remained suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic pan...

Jindal Stainless to export over 18,000 tonnes stainless steel in June

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Thursday said it will export over 18,000 tonnes of stainless steel in June to its customers in Russia and a few European countries. In May, the company had dispatched over 12,000 tonnes in export markets, JSL sai...

India's mass exodus from cities triggers village property disputes

Police in Indias most populous state are dealing with a surge in property disputes, as millions of migrant workers flee to their villages after losing their jobs in the cities, sparking feuds over fields and family homes.The northern state ...

Zimbabwe High Court orders Zimbabwe Media Commission to suspend accreditation process

Zimbabwes High Court judge Justice, Happias Zhou on 3 June 2020 ordered the Zimbabwe Media Commission ZMC to suspend its accreditation process following an urgent application instituted by the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators Trust ZOCC, ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020