Sanju Samson's Stellar Knock Guides India to T20 WC Semifinals

In a riveting display at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India's Sanju Samson delivered a match-winning innings, leading his team to a five-wicket triumph over West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s knockout clash. Samson's unbeaten 97 off 50 balls was pivotal in chasing down West Indies' challenging 196-run target.

West Indies and India were level on points in the Super 8s table, making victory essential for progression. With this win, India secured a semifinal berth against England on March 5. At the post-match press conference, West Indies captain Shai Hope commended Samson's performance, describing him as a 'quality and experienced player'.

Hope admitted that while the Eden Gardens pitch was favorable for scoring, Samson's innings deserved full credit for India's victory. "He played really well; his innings was outstanding," Hope conveyed, acknowledging Samson's intelligent approach and adept pacing throughout the match. Despite his exceptional effort, Hope expressed regret that Samson's masterclass came at West Indies' expense.