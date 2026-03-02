Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Stellar Knock Guides India to T20 WC Semifinals

Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 runs off 50 balls propelled India to a thrilling five-wicket victory over West Indies, securing their spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. The win, praised by WI captain Shai Hope, ensures India's clash with England in the next stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:59 IST
Sanju Samson's Stellar Knock Guides India to T20 WC Semifinals
Shai Hope (Left) shaking hands with Sanju Samson (Right) (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting display at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India's Sanju Samson delivered a match-winning innings, leading his team to a five-wicket triumph over West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s knockout clash. Samson's unbeaten 97 off 50 balls was pivotal in chasing down West Indies' challenging 196-run target.

West Indies and India were level on points in the Super 8s table, making victory essential for progression. With this win, India secured a semifinal berth against England on March 5. At the post-match press conference, West Indies captain Shai Hope commended Samson's performance, describing him as a 'quality and experienced player'.

Hope admitted that while the Eden Gardens pitch was favorable for scoring, Samson's innings deserved full credit for India's victory. "He played really well; his innings was outstanding," Hope conveyed, acknowledging Samson's intelligent approach and adept pacing throughout the match. Despite his exceptional effort, Hope expressed regret that Samson's masterclass came at West Indies' expense.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Turbulence: A Son's Call for Aviation Safety Reform

Tragedy and Turbulence: A Son's Call for Aviation Safety Reform

 India
2
India's GDP Surge: New Base Year Signals Robust Economic Growth

India's GDP Surge: New Base Year Signals Robust Economic Growth

 India
3
At least 31 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah attack, Lebanon's Health Ministry says, reports AP.

At least 31 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah...

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026