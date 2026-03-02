Macron's Stance on France's Nuclear Deterrence and Its Role in Europe

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed his European counterparts with a crucial speech on France's nuclear deterrence policy. With mounting apprehension regarding potential US disengagement and Russian threats, Macron reaffirmed France's role as the European Union's only nuclear power.

Delivering this speech in the context of increased geopolitical tension, Macron highlighted France's reliance on a strictly defensive nuclear strategy. While France maintains a full commitment to NATO, it uniquely retains comprehensive control over its nuclear arsenal, which serves as a vital component of the broader alliance's deterrence posture.

France's nuclear capabilities include the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and four nuclear-armed submarines. Possessing an estimated 290 nuclear warheads, France ranks as the fourth-largest nuclear power globally. Macron has made it clear that France's deterrence strategy encompasses a 'European dimension' and remains essential to safeguarding the nation's and its allies' vital interests.