Portea Medical partners with Delhi govt for home isolation services for COVID-19 patients

Home healthcare provider Portea Medical on Thursday said it has tied up with the Delhi government to provide home isolation services for coronavirus-positive patients. As more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and do not require hospital care, the company has been helping the state in screening patients for home isolation, Portea Medical said in a statement.

These patients are monitored remotely through a comprehensive tracking system involving government doctors and experts from Portea for the entire mandated isolation period, it added. The company also submits regular reports on their condition flagging off any health complications, Portea said.

If required, the company arranges for a teleconsultation with Delhi government doctors using its technology platform. For cases where hospitalisation may be needed, Portea notifies the appropriate government agency for action on the ground, it added.

"We are happy to join hands with the Government of Delhi in the battle against COVID-19," Portea Medical MD and CEO Meena Ganesh said. At Portea, the company has been leveraging technology to provide end-to-end home healthcare services to customers for over 7 years and has developed the requisite capability and infrastructure at scale. This partnership is an opportunity to utilise this specialisation and help the government manage the crisis with technology as an enabler, she added.