Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIDCO waives charges on delayed payment of instalments by homebuyers during lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:48 IST
CIDCO waives charges on delayed payment of instalments by homebuyers during lockdown

Navi Mumbai town planning authority CIDCO on Thursday said it has waived delayed payment charges on the instalment amount paid by homebuyers under its various housing schemes during the lockdown period. The authority has also granted a moratorium to these homebuyers on the instalments till June 30.

"On the backdrop of the countrywide lockdown, CIDCO has taken important decisions regarding waiving off the delay payment charges on the instalment amount paid by the successful applicants under its various housing schemes," the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) said in a statement. These applicants (homebuyers) belong to economically weaker sections and lower income groups and the waiver of delay payment charges has been granted for the period between April 22 and May 31, it said.

"The waiver will only be applicable to those who will make payment before June 30," it said. The nationwide lockdown, which started from March 25, has been extended four times so far with lockdown 5.0 ending on June 30.

"Due to lockdown's negative impact on the economy and economic problems of applicants, applicants were facing the problems in making payments within the stipulated time. Hence, applicants appealed CIDCO to waive off the delay payment charges during the said period," it said. The authority further said that the recovered delayed payment charges during this period will be adjusted in miscellaneous charges.

"Similarly, those who were not able to make payment due to the Yes Bank issue, where the payment portal was not operational for four days, the delay charges for them are also waived off," CIDCO added..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

NCDRC to start hearing matters from June 15 through video conferencing

National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission NCDRC will start hearing matters through video conferencing from June 15, said a circular. According to the circular issued by Joint Registrar of the apex consumer forum, S Hanumantha Rao, cou...

Brees apologizes for comments, 'pain I have caused'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized Thursday for his comments about disrespecting the flag, saying they were insensitive and completely missed the mark. I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Or...

UK stocks end lower as risk rally pauses for breath

UK shares hit their highest in nearly three-months on Thursday on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, but later reversed course to close lower with major banks and resource stocks weighing on the blue-chip index. The FT...

Swiss foreign ministry declines comment on U.S. detainee in Iran

A Swiss foreign ministry spokesman declined to comment on Thursday on tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump saying that Michael White, has left Iranian airspace on a Swiss plane. I cant say anything about this, Sebastian Hueber, chief spoke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020