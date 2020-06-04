Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi petrol dealers body demands roll back of hike in VAT, cites falling sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:33 IST
Delhi petrol dealers body demands roll back of hike in VAT, cites falling sales

Delhi Petrol Dealers Association on Thursday demanded a roll back in the hike of VAT on petroleum products, saying the increase has led to a 79 per cent decline in diesel sales in the month of May. According to the association, 1.73 crore litres of diesel was sold in May while in the same month last year, eight crore litres of diesel was sold in the national capital.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the DPDA said price disparity with neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana is taking its toll on sales of petrol pumps due to higher VAT. It said Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel was increased to the highest slab of 30 per cent on May 5 by the Delhi government.  "There was 84 per cent drop in sales of diesel in the month of April. Even with the partial unlocking in May, there had been a 79 per cent decline in sales of diesel sales.  "However, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have recovered most of their diesel sales," DPDA president Anil Bijlani said in a statement.

Nischal Singhania, past president, DPDA, said the primary reason for minimal recovery in diesel sales is the massive rate difference of around Rs 7 per litre with neighbouring states, resulting in Delhi losing its sales and revenue to them. The calculations show a loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 58 crore per month due to higher taxes,  Singhania said.

The body stated that in Delhi, the price of diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.39 per litre on June 4 while in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, it was Rs 62.68 per litre and Rs 63.45 per litre respectively. In Punjab, it was Rs 63.30 per litre, it said. In the letter to the chief minister, DPDA said, "The reduction in rates would also give relief to the citizens of Delhi who will be inching towards normal economic activities with easing of (lockdown) restrictions from June 2020." Diesel being an essential commodity also has an inflationary effect on prices of various commodities and services, which directly affects the common man, the body stated.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Pompeo to urge stock exchanges globally to tighten rules for Chinese companies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set warn American investors on Thursday against fraudulent accounting practices of China-based companies and will suggest the Nasdaqs recent decision to tighten listing rules for such players should be...

"It's all about love." Oakland artists pay tribute to George Floyd with murals

Several dozen artists spray-painted murals and slogans on boarded-up businesses in Oakland, California, this week in support of Black Lives Matter and George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a white policeman. The artists said ...

With 1,359 cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count mounts to 25,004

With 1,359 new cases, Delhis COVID-19 count on Thursday moved to 25,004. 22 deaths were also reported, said the Delhi government in a daily bulletin.Delhi has reported 1,359 new COVID-19 cases and 356 patients have been recovered discharged...

Cricket-ICC discussing COVID-19 substitutes for test matches, says ECB official

The International Cricket Council ICC is discussing the possibility of introducing substitutes if a player tests positive for COVID-19 during a test match, England and Wales Cricket Board director of special projects Steve Elworthy said. La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020