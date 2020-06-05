Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Pompeo to urge stock exchanges globally to tighten rules for Chinese companies

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 01:47 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Pompeo to urge stock exchanges globally to tighten rules for Chinese companies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to warn American investors against 'fraudulent' accounting practices of China-based companies and suggest the Nasdaq's recent decision to tighten listing rules for such players should be a model for all other exchanges around the world. His remarks on the issue, reviewed by Reuters, illustrate the Trump administration's desire to make it harder for some Chinese companies to trade on exchanges outside of China.

It also represents the latest flashpoint in the relationship between Washington and Beijing at a time of escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies over trade, the handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a spat over Hong Kong. President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would begin the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, saying Beijing's move to impose new national security legislation meant the territory no longer warranted U.S. economic privileges.

Many U.S.-listed Chinese firms will likely list on the Hong Kong exchange this year in part because of U.S. political pressure, the head of that exchange said Thursday. Pompeo had planned to address the issue at a briefing on Thursday. That briefing was postponed Thursday afternoon and rescheduled to Friday.

Nasdaq Inc took action last month and tightened listing rules, in a bid to curb initial public offerings of Chinese companies closely held by insiders and with opaque accounting. Nasdaq declined to comment on Thursday.

Its tightening of listing standards came after Chinese coffeehouse chain Luckin Coffee Inc, which had a U.S. IPO in early 2019, announced that an internal investigation showed its chief operating officer and other employees fabricated sales deals. "The real issue is the lack of transparency and the lack of disclosure to the American investors," Keith Krach, undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment at the U.S. State Department, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"No country should be allowed to lie to the American investors to create an unfair advantage, especially when operating in American markets," Krach said, adding that there was a push within the administration to make U.S. investors more aware about China's opaque accounting practices. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been locked in a decade-long struggle with the Chinese government to inspect audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. The regulator’s accounting oversight arm, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), is still unable to access those critical records, it has said.

In April, the head of the SEC, Jay Clayton, warned investors against putting money into Chinese companies due to ongoing problems with those companies’ disclosures. A senior U.S. official said he hoped the SEC would review a 2013 memorandum of understanding signed with China to allow Chinese companies to not share information if their local laws forbid them from doing so.

"That waiver should probably be reviewed at this point in time as to whether it is still appropriate and if not be rescinded," he said, adding that the decision was up to the SEC.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. EPA proposes changes to how clean air rules are written

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released on Thursday a proposed overhaul of how major clean air rules are written by changing the cost-benefit analysis process, a move that would affect the stringency of future regulations. The new...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainabilityBritains Prince Charles said the recovery from the coronavirus crisis represented a reset moment for the world ...

Anti-racism protest targets British PM Johnson's aide Cummings

A small group of protesters chanting Black Lives Matter gathered on Thursday outside the London home of Dominic Cummings, a close aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the centre of a scandal that has damaged the government. Anti-...

WRAPUP 7-'He touched so many hearts.' George Floyd remembered at memorial service

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020