Impetus Celebrates World Environment Day With a Promise to Act #ForNature

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:22 IST
NEW DELHI, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. celebrates World Environment Day by encouraging its people to act for nature, for themselves and for future generations. The organization runs effective campaigns in tandem with the United Nation's motto for the World Environment Day 2020, inspiring to 'build back better' for people and planet. Among the several initiatives, the organization seeks employees to shake hands with nature to nurture greenery and plant more trees to build a clean, green and positive environment around. They encourage Reduce, Reuse and Recycle of resources and urge people to consume with care.

On this initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment said, "We are committed to a better, safer and healthier tomorrow. We need to become active stewards of our planet and inspire others to do the same." About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises through deep data awareness, data integration and advanced data analytics. Our products and services are designed to empower the real-time data driven enterprise, to help our clients win in the modern world of digital transformation.

Impetus is proud to partner with such Fortune 100 clients. The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136002/Impetus_Technologies_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177099/Impetus_World_Environment_Day.jpg PWR PWR

