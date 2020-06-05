Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors shed safe-haven German Bunds as ECB fortifies the euro zone

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:15 IST
Investors shed safe-haven German Bunds as ECB fortifies the euro zone
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Safe-haven German government bonds sold off for a second day on Friday, with yields reaching their highest levels in months after the European Central Bank's support for the eurozone helped boost sentiment towards the region.

Southern European borrowing costs fell further and the gap between long-dated Italian and German bond yields shrunk to its narrowest since the first coronavirus-related market rout in late March. The ECB approved a bigger-than-expected expansion of its stimulus package on Thursday to prop up an economy plunged by the coronavirus pandemic into its worst recession since World War Two.

"If you think about what the ECB has done, it is dramatically supporting the euro by reducing tail risk. Peripheral spreads will keep tightening, especially at the long end," said Peter Chatwell, Mizuho's head of rates. The gap between Italian and German 30-year bond yields was at its narrowest since March 27 at 211 basis points.

Long-dated 30-year German government bond yields rose six basis points to 0.24%, the highest level since January. The bonds were trading at a negative yield just 10 days ago. "Yesterday, Christine (Lagarde) fired yet another bazooka - almost doubling the size of the purchase program. That means a lot of support for Italy," said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham.

Italy's benchmark 10-year bond yields were at 1.42% on Friday, close to Thursday's two-month low and half of mid-March's level when worries around the spread of the novel coronavirus were at their most elevated. Greek 10-year yields were also at their lowest levels since March at 1.35%.

Employment data from the United States, meanwhile, showed over 2.5 million jobs being added, an improvement from a dire figure the month before, and adding to the positive sentiment.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Man accused in murder case held in Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person in west Delhis Bindapur area last year over personal rivalry, police said on Friday. The victim, Salman, was stabbed on December 30, 2019, allegedly by Ajay Kumar, a native of T...

Schneider Electric 2020 Corporate Energy & Sustainability Progress Report

Paris France, June 5 ANINewsVoir Schneider Electric today released its 2020 Corporate Energy Sustainability Progress Report. The report, the third in an annual series, examines how organizations are addressing the opportunities and challen...

7 children drown while swimming in Indus River in Pak's Sindh province

Seven children, including three girls, drowned on Friday while swimming in the Indus River in Pakistans Sindh province, police said. The incident took place in Thatta districts Jhirk area. The children, aged between four and 13, had come wi...

Libya official: Tripoli units take key town with Turks' help

Forces allied with the UN-supported government in Libya said Friday they retook another key western town from rival forces, another blow illustrating how Turkeys support has reversed the tide of the war in the oil-rich country. Mohamed Gnon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020