Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ola resumes services in Pune with safety measures

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:10 IST
Ola resumes services in Pune with safety measures

Ride-hailing major Ola on Friday said it has resumed its services in Pune with necessary safety and precautionary measures. Along with Pune, Ola will also be offering its services across major cities such as Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur, and Amravati.

Citizens across these cities will now be able to book both in-city and out-station trips (intra-state only) for their essential travel needs, the firm said in a release. The release said that the firm has also introduced five layers of safety that include strictly adhering to steps that ensure the highest standards of safety and hygiene for every ride.

"This includes compulsory mask usage for driver-partners and passengers, deep sanitisation of cars before and after rides, amongst others. A flexible cancellation policy has also been introduced that allows either the passenger or driver-partner to cancel the ride if they feel the other party is not following the rules or not wearing a mask," the release stated.

Ola has mandated all vehicles on the platform to follow hygiene and safety standards that will include the cars being cleaned and sanitised before every ride. Dedicated fumigation centres will also be set up across Pune and other cities in Maharashtra to fumigate vehicles and screen driver-health every 48 hours.

Anand Subramanian, spokesperson for Ola, said that as per the latest guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, driver-partners operating three and four-wheelers will be able to serve the mobility needs of Punekars through the Ola platform. "We are thankful to the Maharashtra state government for bringing relief to thousands of auto-rickshaw, kaali-peeli and cab driver-partners whose livelihoods have depended on mobility," he said.

Complying with state government regulations, Ola cabs will operate with one driver and two passengers in cabs and auto-rickshaws..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says 'much more work to be done' on economy after surprising jobs report

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Friday criticized Republican President Donald Trump for prematurely celebrating a better-than-expected jobs report, saying the battered U.S. economy still faces an arduous rebuilding.Biden said ...

Pentagon orders remaining active-duty troops to leave DC area

The Pentagon will be sending back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who were sent to the Washington D.C. area to potentially respond to civil unrest, and they are expected to start heading back to their home bases, a U.S. official told R...

Rahul accuses government of `failed lockdown'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the government by citing data over the way it had gone for unlock phase when coronavirus cases were rising in the country. This is what a failed lockdown looks like, he said in a tweet.Gandhi ...

Hemant Soren asks for details of labourers working in border areas

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that details are needed of the labourers working in border areas so that help can be given to them when needed. Jharkhand government must have details of labourers working in border areas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020