HCCB providing virtual internship to B-school graduates

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCB), the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India, on Friday said it is providing virtual internship to graduates from premiere B-schools amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. HCCB went digital to accommodate around 30 interns from leading B-schools of the country, the company said in a statement.

The company has tweaked its internship programme to fulfil its promise, it said. HCCB's virtual summer internship programme covers on-the-job training, working on a real business problem, and an end to end solution through online classes, interactions with senior leadership teams.

* * * * * V-Guard introduces new range of AIKIDO air coolers V-Guard on Friday introduced a new range of its AIKIDO high-performance air coolers. The new range of AIKIDO is with higher air flow and extra thick honey-comb cooling pads, cools faster and the 50-85 litre tank capacity along with the ability to run on inverter ensures long, uninterrupted performance for many hours, the company said in a release.