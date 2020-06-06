Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia arrests 50 for plant and animal trafficking

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 06-06-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 03:30 IST
Colombia arrests 50 for plant and animal trafficking
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Colombia has captured 50 people and charged them with illegally trafficking plants and animals as part of efforts by authorities to protect the environment, the government said in a statement on Friday. The Andean country is the world's second most biodiverse country after neighboring Brazil and is home to over 50,000 recorded species of animals and plants, which are threatened by deforestation.

Colombia had been due to host the 2020 edition of World Environment Day, which focuses on biodiversity. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, events were held virtually. "These people, who illegally commercialized Colombia's exotic wildlife, advertised species through social networks or via instant messaging groups and sold them on demand," the government said.

During the operation, authorities recovered 502 species of fauna and 38 specimens of flora, and also seized 51 cubic meters of wood. So far this year environmental authorities in Colombia have seized 52,000 species of flora and 11,436 species of fauna, as well as over 41,500 cubic meters of wood.

Some 2,200 people have been detained for crimes against the environment in 2020, the government added. Destruction of natural areas spiked after Colombia signed a peace deal in 2016 with its largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), as swathes of land became more accessible.

In recent years deforestation has started to decline. According to government data, deforestation in 2018 fell to 197,159 hectares (487,190 acres), from over 219,000 hectares in 2017. In 2019, deforestation in key provinces in the country's Amazon region fell by around 50%, according to the environment ministry.

However, a study recently published by the Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development found that more than 75,000 hectares of Colombia's Amazon were destroyed from the start of the year through April 15.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely is retiring after 31 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. Seely, 63, was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams -- all with the New England Patriots -- during his NFL tenure.Ive been incredi...

BRIEF-Nike Says Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Will Be Donating $100 Million To Organizations Dedicated To Ensuring Racial Equality

Nike Inc NIKE SAYS MICHAEL JORDAN, JORDAN BRAND WILL BE DONATING 100 MILLION TO ORGANIZATIONS DEDICATED TO ENSURING RACIAL EQUALITY NIKE SAYS THE 100 MILLION DONATION WILL BE OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS Source text httpsswoo.sh3eXlmZA Further co...

Fearing violence, France bans George Floyd protests at U.S. Embassy, Eiffel Tower

French police banned demonstrations planned outside the U.S. Embassy and on the lawns near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday as protests mount around the world over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.The Paris police department sa...

Bolsonaro calls WHO 'political,' threatens Brazil exit

President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization WHO on Friday unless it stops being a partisan political organization.In comments to journalists broadcast on CNN Brasil, Bolsonaro also said hydroxychl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020