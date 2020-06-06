Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 could be opportunity for India to speed up Ayushman Bharat: WHO chief

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 06-06-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 10:35 IST
COVID-19 could be opportunity for India to speed up Ayushman Bharat: WHO chief
WHO D-G Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has presented challenges for several nations, could be an "opportunity" for India to speed up the health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, especially with a focus on primary healthcare, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus was responding to a question on the COVID-19 situation in India, where the number of coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly. India went past Italy on Friday to become the sixth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.

India saw a record single-day jump of 9,887 coronavirus cases and 294 deaths on Saturday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,36,657 and the death toll to 6,642, according to the health ministry. "Of course COVID is very unfortunate and it's challenging for many nations but we need to look for opportunities too. For instance for India, this could be an opportunity to speed up Ayushman Bharat, especially with a focus on primary health care. I know there is a very strong commitment from the government to speed up the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and with primary healthcare and community engagement, I think we can really turn the tide," Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing in Geneva on Friday.

Ayushman Bharat is the world's largest health insurance scheme and was launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2018. Last month, Modi had said that the number of people who have benefited from the scheme crossed the one crore mark. The scheme aims to cover more than 500 million beneficiaries and provide coverage of Rs 500,000 per family per year.

Referring to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Ghebreyesus added that "using and speeding up what has started could actually help in India and that's what WHO was very appreciative by the way when Ayushman Bharat started. And this could be a very good opportunity actually to test that and speed up and use it to really fight this pandemic."

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghans condemn Iranian police after refugees killed in car blaze

Afghans have taken to social media to denounce Iranian police after a video of a car carrying with Afghan refugees set ablaze in Iran went viral, arousing new anger weeks after Afghan officials accused Iranian border guards of drowning migr...

Science News Roundup: Tyson the alpaca takes heavyweight role in search for coronavirus vaccine; Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19? and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19 After data debacle, we still dont knowScientists are resuming COVID-19 trials of the now world-famous drug hydroxychloroquine, as confusion con...

Sports News Roundup: Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires; Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Jordan announces 100 million donation to fight for racial equalityBasketball great Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand on Friday pledged 100 million over the next 10 years to organization...

France says its army killed al Qaeda North Africa chief Droukdel

France said on Friday its military forces had killed al Qaedas North Africa chief Abdelmalek Droukdel, a key Islamist fighter that its forces had been hunting for more than seven years, during an operation in Mali. On June 3, French army fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020