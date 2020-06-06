Left Menu
Development News Edition

Divi's Labs Q4 net profit up 33 pc at Rs 388.23 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:50 IST
Divi's Labs Q4 net profit up 33 pc at Rs 388.23 cr

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a 32.96 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 388.23 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 291.97 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Divi's Labs said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,466.44 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,307.97 crore for the same period year ago. Net profit for the fiscal year ended March stood at Rs 1,376.54 crore as against Rs 1,352.74 crore in the previous fiscal, Divi's Labs said.

For the last fiscal, its total income stood at Rs 5,584.05 crore. It was Rs 5,101.89 crore in the previous fiscal, it added. The company's board has declared and paid an interim dividend of Rs 16 per share for the financial year 2019-20. No final dividend is recommended. The total dividend payout for the current year amounted to Rs 512.06 crore including dividend tax, Divi's Labs said.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trudeau kneels along with protestors demanding justice for George Floyd

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday local time kneeled to show support to the thousands of peaceful protestors demanding justice for African-American man George Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked protests in neigh...

Tamil Nadu: Pooja performed on occasion of Shri Chandrashekhar Swami Shankaracharya's 127th anniversary

On the occasion of Shri Chandrashekharendra Saraswathi Swami Shankaracharyas 127th birth anniversary, a special pooja was held at Rameswaram on Friday.The priests said that the collective prayers were held for world peace and subhiksha pros...

Egypt announces new Libya plan after collapse of Haftar offensive

Egypts President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a new initiative for Libya on Saturday, flanked by the war-torn nations eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, proposing an elected leadership council and a ceasefire starting on June 8.Sisi, who w...

Sahel force fighting terrorism faces growing threat

Mauritanias foreign minister has said the five-nation African force fighting terrorism in the Sahel is facing a growing security threat sweeping the region that is not only local but a global problem that demands an international response. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020