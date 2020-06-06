Business highlights

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 18:16 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1810 hours: DEL44 BIZ-LD AMUL-TWITTER Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked, Twitter cites security processes; account restored New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The Twitter account of Amul was briefly blocked, sparking public outrage, but the social networking and microblogging firm on Saturday said the account was restricted after being caught in the platform's security processes. DCM12 BIZ-RESULTS-VEDANTA Vedanta Q4 net loss at Rs 12,521 cr New Delhi: Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta on Saturday reported consolidated net loss of Rs 12,521 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on the exceptional loss of Rs 17,132 crore, primarily due to impairment of assets in oil and gas, copper and iron ore business.

DCM2 BIZ-WCL-COAL MINES-GADKARI WCL targets 100 MT coal production by FY27: Gadkari New Delhi: Coal India arm Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has set an ambitious target of 100 million tonnes (MT) production by 2026-27 and plans to set up 20 more mines in the next four years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. DCM14 BIZ-VIRUS-MCX-STAFF MCX staffer succumbs to COVID-19; nine others test positive Mumbai: A 36-year-old staffer of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has died of COVID-19, while nine others, who were part of a core team which helped ensure business continuity of the bourse during the lockdown, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. DCM4 AVI-INDIGO-AIRCRAFT IndiGo aircraft parked at Mumbai airport hit by step ladder amid strong winds Mumbai: An IndiGo aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here was hit by a step ladder of rival carrier SpiceJet amid strong winds, an official said. PTI SHW SHW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Union minister seeks report from Punjab govt over 'seed scam'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said his ministry has sought a report from the Punjab government over the alleged seed scam. Three people were arrested in the state after the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal highli...

Three more COVID-19 deaths push toll to 39 in J-K

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the Union Territory to 39, officials said. While two deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley, another was...

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 204 to 40,465

The United Kingdoms death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen by 204 to 40,465 as of 1600 GMT on June 5, according to government data published on Saturday.Including suspected cases, the United Kingdoms death toll this week surp...

Udupi Krishna temple not to re-open for now, says junior seer

Mangaluru, June 6 PTI The Sri Krishna temple at Udupi would not re-open on June 8 although permission has been given to all temples to allow devotees for darshan, Admaru mutt junior seer Paryaya Swami Ishapriya Teertha said on Saturday. He ...
