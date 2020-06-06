Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1810 hours: DEL44 BIZ-LD AMUL-TWITTER Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked, Twitter cites security processes; account restored New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The Twitter account of Amul was briefly blocked, sparking public outrage, but the social networking and microblogging firm on Saturday said the account was restricted after being caught in the platform's security processes. DCM12 BIZ-RESULTS-VEDANTA Vedanta Q4 net loss at Rs 12,521 cr New Delhi: Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta on Saturday reported consolidated net loss of Rs 12,521 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on the exceptional loss of Rs 17,132 crore, primarily due to impairment of assets in oil and gas, copper and iron ore business.

DCM2 BIZ-WCL-COAL MINES-GADKARI WCL targets 100 MT coal production by FY27: Gadkari New Delhi: Coal India arm Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has set an ambitious target of 100 million tonnes (MT) production by 2026-27 and plans to set up 20 more mines in the next four years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. DCM14 BIZ-VIRUS-MCX-STAFF MCX staffer succumbs to COVID-19; nine others test positive Mumbai: A 36-year-old staffer of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has died of COVID-19, while nine others, who were part of a core team which helped ensure business continuity of the bourse during the lockdown, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. DCM4 AVI-INDIGO-AIRCRAFT IndiGo aircraft parked at Mumbai airport hit by step ladder amid strong winds Mumbai: An IndiGo aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here was hit by a step ladder of rival carrier SpiceJet amid strong winds, an official said. PTI SHW SHW