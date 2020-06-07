Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's exports and imports fall amid coronavirus woes

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 07-06-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:21 IST
China's exports and imports fall amid coronavirus woes
Representative image. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

China's exports and imports both fell in May as the coronavirus and trade tensions with the US weighed on demand both at home and abroad. Exports fell 3.3 percent compared to a year earlier to USD 206.8 billion and imports dropped 16.7 percent to USD 143.9 billion, the Chinese customs agency said Sunday.

The plunge in imports drove the country's trade surplus up to USD 62.9 billion. The surplus with the United States reached USD 27.9 billion. The fall in exports came after a surprise 3.5% rise the previous month. Exports to the US totaled USD 37. 2 billion, while imports from the US were USD 9.3 billion.

Analysts were expecting the decline in exports, attributing April's rise to orders placed before virus restrictions hit overseas economies and predicting that American and European customers would likely cancel other orders.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed after oil tanker hits car in MP

Three persons were killed and as many others injured when an oil tanker hit their car in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place around 7 am when the car was on way from Mumbai to Prayagraj in ...

Migrant exodus result of failed urban planning, but real estate can revive economy after COVID: K P Singh

Mushrooming urban slums and the exodus of migrant workers during the two-month lockdown period highlight the failure of urban planning in India, says billionaire realty mogul K P Singh, adding that real estate business can be a major driver...

Huge job losses imminent if demand remains weak: ACMA

Auto component sector may see huge job losses if the automotive sector continues to face headwinds due to lack of demand amid coronavirus pandemic, industry body ACMA has said. With muted demand and excess capacities already in place, the a...

Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights

The Australian government said on Sunday it will continue to underwrite domestic flights through September, extending its aid for airlines such as Qantas Airways Ltd and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltds hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.Deputy Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020