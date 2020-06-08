Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customs dept to roll out pan-India faceless assessment by Dec 31; starts in Chennai, Bengaluru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 10:33 IST
Customs dept to roll out pan-India faceless assessment by Dec 31; starts in Chennai, Bengaluru

The customs department will roll out pan-India faceless assessment by December 31 in a phased manner, starting with Chennai and Bengaluru beginning Monday, the CBIC has said

In a circular, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said since faceless assessment (commonly known as anonymised or virtual assessment) is a complete departure from the existing manner of customs assessment, it is being introduced in a phased manner to give trade and stakeholders time to adapt to the changed scenario without disruption of work. “Thus the board has decided to begin faceless assessment in phases beginning with customs stations which already have the experience of the pilot programmes,” it said

The first phase would begin from June 8, 2020, at Bengaluru and Chennai, for items of imports primarily covered by Chapter 84, 85 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975. The phased roll out plan envisages that faceless assessment shall be the norm pan-India by December 31, 2020. Chapter 84, 85 relates to certain machines and electrical equipments. The CBIC has conducted pilots for this at customs stations in Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gujarat and Visakhapatnam. Faceless assessment enables an assessing officer, who is physically located in a particular jurisdiction, to assess a bill of entry pertaining to imports made at a different customs station, whenever such a bill of entry has been assigned to him in the customs automated system. To ensure speedy and uniform assessment, the CBIC has nominated principal commissioner or commissioner customs, including in airports, to monitor the same. “This arrangement would pave the path to establish National Assessment Commissionerates (NAC) with the mandate to examine the assessment practices of imported articles across customs stations and suggest measures to bring about uniformity and enhanced quality of assessments. “The NACs would be put in place as and when faceless assessment is rolled out in phases across the country,” the CBIC said. It said “Turant Suvidha Kendras” would be set up in every customs station for trade facilitation in the new regime, including accepting Bonds or bank guarantees, carrying out verification, among others.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand govt gives BRO approval to recruit over 11,800 workers for border area projects

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given permission to the Border Roads Organization BRO to recruit over 11,800 workers from the state for critical projects, including in areas near the China border in Ladakh, after getting a written...

Congress is secular, don't want third candidate from BJP to win RS polls: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that Congress is a secular party and they clearly do not want any third candidate from BJP to win the Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, We a...

German industry sees production declining further but at slower rate - Ifo

German manufacturers expect their production levels to decline further in the coming three months, but at a slower pace than previously, the Ifo institute said on Monday. Ifo said its index for production expectations rose to -20.4 points i...

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak tests positive for coronavirus in Japan

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has tested positive for coronavirus, his Japanese club Nagoya Grampus confirmed. With this, Langerak has become the second player of Grampus to test positive for coronavirus.We are trying to identify ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020