Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asian stocks hug 3-month highs after surprise U.S. jobs recovery, oil ticks up

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:37 IST
GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asian stocks hug 3-month highs after surprise U.S. jobs recovery, oil ticks up
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Asia shares advanced on Monday after a surprise recovery in U.S. employment lifted hopes of a quicker global economic revival after many weeks of lockdowns aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

European markets were headed for a weaker open, with pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.5% and FTSE futures easing 0.3%. U.S. S&P 500 futures inched 0.15% higher but gave up most of the gains made earlier in the day. "As we get more and more data that perhaps confirms that the economy is really on the mend and the second wave of infections may not be very severe, then that will boost confidence even further," said Vasu Menon, senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank Wealth Management.

MSCI's broadest gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.23%, extending gains to an eighth straight day. The index has surged 34% from 4-year lows struck in mid-March when the world was grappling with the pandemic. The new wave of optimism was triggered by U.S. nonfarm payrolls, which unexpectedly rose by 2.509 million jobs last month - versus consensus estimates of a fall of 8 million jobs after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report also showed a surprise fall in the jobless rate to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April, a post-World War Two high. The data raised hopes of a quick economic recovery as governments worldwide ease social curbs aimed at stemming the virus.

"There are many clients who are cash-rich and are prepared to put money to work. The fear of missing out is very much real," said OCBC's Menon. "You see clients actually wondering whether they should get into the market because they are suddenly seeing the momentum turn."

The jobs data also bumped up U.S. bond yields, with the 10-year Treasuries yield rising to as high as 0.959% on Friday, a level not seen since mid-March. It last stood at 0.897%. The sharp gains in U.S. bond yields over the past couple of days put more focus on the U.S. central bank, which will hold a two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said the U.S. economy could feel the weight of the economic shutdown for more than a year. Chinese trade data published on Sunday also revealed the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Exports contracted in May as global lockdowns continued to sink demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as world growth stalls. In Japan, revised gross domestic product data for the first quarter showed the economy contracted less than initially thought, though the outlook suggested the nation was facing its worst postwar slump due to the pandemic.

Brent crude climbed 2% to $43.16 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude put on 1.6% to $40.18 a barrel. "The market has been rallying on hopes of economic re-openings but the actual oil demand has not risen that much yet. In a way, the market is supported by a flood of liquidity," said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior commodity economist at Nomura Securities, referring to monetary easing around the world since March.

The broad improvement in sentiment weighed on both the safe-haven Japanese yen and the dollar. The yen stood at 109.4 to the dollar, near Friday's 10-week low of 109.85. The euro changed hands at $1.1287, just shy of a three-month high of $1.1384 touched on Friday.

Against the pound, the dollar fell 0.25% to $1.2702, close to its lowest since March 12.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

93 terrorists killed by security forces till June 8 in Jammu and Kashmir

In less than six months, the security forces have managed to eliminate 93 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir including a number of top terrorist leaders. Till today morning, 93 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Jammu and Ka...

Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

Hero MotoCorp has launched an integrated online sales platform eSHOP which enables a seamless buying experience for customers. All purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their pref...

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka; To file his nominations tomorrow: H D Kumaraswamy.

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka To file his nominations tomorrow H D Kumaraswamy....

Worshippers in masks return to temples as India reopens amid rising coronavirus cases

People trickled into temples and mosques in India on Monday as the federal government lifted most restrictions on public places, even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day.After imposing a severe lockdown in Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020