Anil Valluri joins Google Cloud India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 12:40 IST
Anil Valluri joins Google Cloud India

Google Cloud on Monday said it has appointed Anil Valluri as senior director of its India unit. Valluri joins Google Cloud from NetApp where he was president of India and SAARC operations. "Anil has led some of the biggest technology MNCs in India and his experience will be invaluable as we continue our charter to help companies solve their most complex business and technology challenges. I look forward to working with Anil to deepen our customer engagement, expand on our strategic partnerships, and deliver advanced solutions to help companies in India accelerate their data-led innovation," Karan Bajwa, managing director at Google Cloud India, said

Valluri has over 30 years of experience across sales and marketing in the hi-tech industry. Prior to NetApp, he was with Artiman Ventures, a Bay-area based venture capital firm. He has also served as vice president and managing director for Sun Microsystems in India

"Cloud is the next big transition in the technology industry and Google has been making major strides in this space. I am excited for this new opportunity to help businesses of all sizes in India succeed in this rapidly digitising economy," Valluri said.

