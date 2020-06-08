European shares pull back from 3-month highs after rally

European shares pull back from 3-month highs after rallyReuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 12:59 IST
European shares retreated from three-month highs on Monday, as investors locked in some profits following a strong rally last week on hopes of a post-coronavirus recovery.
The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.8% by 0709 GMT, led lower by personal and household goods, healthcare and retail sectors. The pull back came after U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq breached its intraday record high on Friday and the STOXX 600 closed 14% below its all-time high as improving economic data and fresh stimulus measures lent weight to hopes that the worst is behind.
AstraZeneca slipped 1.8% after Bloomberg reported it had approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences about a possible merger to form one the world's largest drug companies. German card payments company Wirecard dropped 4.1% after prosecutors opened proceedings against its entire management board as part of a market manipulation probe.
Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total rose between 0.5% and 3% as crude prices climbed after major producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts.
