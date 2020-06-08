Healthplix Technologies raises USD 6 mn in funding led by JSW Ventures

Healthplix Technologies, which provides clinical software for doctors, has raised USD 6 million (Rs 45.34 crore) in a funding round led by JSW Ventures, the venture capital fund of JSW Group. Other investors who participated in the funding round include early backers Chiratae Ventures and Kalaari Capital.

The total investments raised by the 4-year-old company now stands at USD 10 million. The Bengaluru-based company said it is exploring collaborations with the state governments to bring COVID-19 disease information on a single platform and assess outcomes of various treatments adopted by leveraging its capabilities.

During the pandemic, it has digitally enabled 15,000 doctors over the 5,000 with whom it already works to offer video consultations to their own patients, according to a statement. "We are excited to partner with Healthplix to build the de-facto technology platform for doctors in India as well as to realise the vision of using medical insights to improve health outcomes," JSW Ventures' managing partner Gaurav Sachdeva said in a statement.

The Jindal family had put un Rs 100 crore in the first fund in 2016. In January this year, it said it is looking to raise another Rs 350 crore fund with 30 per cent commitment from the Jindals, and announced the first close of Rs 150 crore, according to a report. The company said it assists medical practitioners with its clinical decision support (CDS), helps generate e-prescriptions under 30 seconds, and digitally manage the entire operations of their clinics.

Its mobile app enables patients to avail video consultations with specialist and super specialist doctors and the company is currently assisting in more than 50,000 consultations on a daily basis across 12 medical specialties and in more than 180 cities across India. Its co-founder and chief executive Sandeep Gudibanda said the company believes its real world evidence platform can be used to assess efficacy of various treatments being deployed which can help it contribute in the research of much needed COVID-19 treatment.