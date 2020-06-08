Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motshekga visits Gauteng schools to oversee implementation of regulations

“I’m satisfied that most schools have really gone out of their way and also visually demonstrated or illustrated how the social distancing is supposed to operate throughout the school with markings,” said the Minister.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:37 IST
Motshekga visits Gauteng schools to oversee implementation of regulations
Motshekga said while the reopening of schools was off to a smooth start, if any COVID-19 symptoms are detected at the point of screening or during learning, strict adherence to protocols must be followed. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

It is the first day of school for Grade 7 and 12 learners across the country under the COVID-19 learning environment - complete with face masks, screening and social distancing protocols.

On the first day of the reopening of schools, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga visited various schools across Gauteng to oversee their implementation of the COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

While the Minister was yet to receive feedback on the national reopening, she expressed her satisfaction at the adherence to protocol at the schools she visited, among them was Phulong Secondary School in the East Rand.

"I'm satisfied that most schools have really gone out of their way and also visually demonstrated or illustrated how the social distancing is supposed to operate throughout the school with markings," said the Minister.

Motshekga said while the reopening of schools was off to a smooth start, if any COVID-19 symptoms are detected at the point of screening or during learning, strict adherence to protocols must be followed.

"As soon as we detect a high temperature the matter really becomes a health issue and the Health Department helps us.

"Just like in shops or factories, schools will be treated with the same strict adherence to health protocols. Teachers have been initiated, principals know what to do, senior school managers have been trained, learners have been inducted and that is why we say no teaching can take place before any induction," she said.

The first week of June, saw teachers undergo induction and orientation in preparation to welcome learners. During that week, Moshekga said the sector gained some experience on what to do should a teacher test positive.

"We already have an experience where a number of our teachers tested positive last week when it was teachers only. Again the health protocols kick in, the Health Department takes over and the school like in any other institution closes for decontamination and the Health Department gives us the go-ahead to open or not to open," she said.

Homeschooling

For anxious parents, the Basic Education Department has availed homeschooling as an option provided where a programme is set up for learners.

"Children who have underlying comorbidities, as a sector we have an obligation to work out a plan with the parents so it is not a choice not to come. It is the health challenges that a learner has and therefore we have to make an arrangement with the principal.

"If a parent is anxious, it is a different story. The first step we have said they should go for homeschooling but clearly a number of parents have come back to us to say it's a very difficult one," she said.

According to the directions in the gazetted regulations, parents who choose not to send a learner to school, must apply to the Head of Department, who may exempt a learner either entirely, partially or conditionally, from compulsory school attendance, if it is in the best interests of the learner.

A parent who chooses not to send their child to school is also obliged to apply for home education.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Spain's supreme court investigates former king Juan Carlos on Saudi case

Spains supreme court prosecutor has opened an investigation into former King Juan Carlos as part of a probe into a high-speed train contract in Saudi Arabia, the general prosecutor said in a statement on Monday.The supreme courts prosecutor...

EasyJet CEO says legal case against UK quarantine is strong

Britains quarantine plan was rushed into existence, is out of proportion, and should be challenged in the courts, according to the head of EasyJet which has joined rivals in threatening legal proceedings.Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said ...

AIMIM chief wants govt to tell the country if China has occupied Indian territory

Hyderabad, June 8 PTI Amid a border standoff with China, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded that the government tell the country whether or not Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory and on what exactly is it talking to...

Allu Arjun clocks 7 million followers on Instagram

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Monday touched the seven million followers mark on Instagram and thanked his fans for their love. The actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram and said he was grateful. Thank you for all the love. Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020