Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union urges CIL employees to follow COVID safety guidelines during June 10 agitation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:45 IST
Union urges CIL employees to follow COVID safety guidelines during June 10 agitation

All Coal India (CIL) trade unions have been asked to follow coronavirus-related safety guidelines, including wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms, during a nationwide agitation on June 10. The Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, a central trade union affiliated to the RSS, has called this agitation by all its units associated with the public sector in protest against the government's privatisation policies.

The Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, affiliated to the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, on Monday said coal sector employees will protest against the government's plan to auction mines for commercial mining and the proposal to separate the Central Mines Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL) from Coal India. "All central trade unions operating in Coal India, i.e. HMS, BMS, AITUC, INTUC and CITU decided to lodge procession, dharna, gate meeting etc on Wednesday, 10th June 2020, at all company/area headquarters of coal companies against the anti-labour policies of the central government...," Nathulal Pandey, president of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation said.

He further said that employees are urged to hold agitation in accordance with the situation, "strictly following the guidelines of central/state governments due to COVID-19 like social distancing, wearing masks, etc". The coming Thursdsay will be observed as "Black Day" by coal workers, Pandey said.

Along with the protest, he said, it is decided to submit a memorandum jointly to the Prime Minister through the head of the company/area and also through e-mail. The main demands of the unions are "stop auction of coal blocks for commercial mining to private agencies, stop the proposal for merger of CMPDIL with Mining Exploration Corporation Ltd and separation of CMPDIL," among others". If the government, he said, does not cancel the auction of coal blocks, this entire programme will be a public awakening for the big struggle in the coming future.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise on swift economic rebound hopes

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were set to rise on Monday, building on last weeks sharp gains after a surprise rebound in jobs strengthened views that the U.S. economy has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 ...

EXCLUSIVE-Oil major BP to cut 15% of workforce

BP will cut about 15 of its workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis and as part of Chief Executive Bernard Looneys plan to shift the oil and gas major to renewable energy, it said on Monday.Looney told employees in a global online c...

INSIGHT-Pandemic offers scientists unprecedented chance to "hear" oceans as they once were

Eleven years ago, environmental scientist Jesse Ausubel dreamed aloud in a commencement speech What if scientists could record the sounds of the ocean in the days before propeller-driven ships and boats spanned the globeThey would listen to...

Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy

Vietnam ratified a landmark trade deal on Monday with the European Union that is expected to energize the countrys manufacturing sector and exports, as it recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers approved the agreemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020