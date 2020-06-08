Now 22 lakh 'Nil' GST filers can file monthly returns via SMS

The government on Monday rolled out short messaging service (SMS) facility for taxpayers filing 'Nil' monthly GST returns, a move which will benefit about 22 lakh registered taxpayers. "In a major move towards taxpayer facilitation, the government has today onwards allowed filing of Nil GST monthly return in Form GSTR-3B through SMS," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a statement. This would improve ease of GST compliance for over 22 lakh registered taxpayers who had to otherwise log into their account on the common portal and then file their returns every month. Nil return SMS can be sent to 14409 after 1st date of subsequent month.

Now, businesses with nil or no entry in all the tables in form GSTR-3B can file return through an SMS using the registered mobile number and the said return will be verified by a registered mobile number based one time password (OTP) facility. These taxpayers with 'NIL' liability need not log on to the GST portal, the CBIC said.

Last month, the CBIC had introduced a new rule in Central GST rules stipulating furnishing of 'Nil' return by short messaging service (SMS) facility. "The functionality of filing Nil Form GSTR-3B through SMS has been made available on the GSTN portal with immediate effect. The status of the returns so filed can be tracked on the GST Portal by logging in to GSTIN account and navigating to Services>Returns>Track Return Status,” the CBIC said. There are over 1.22 crore businesses registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).