Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now 22 lakh 'Nil' GST filers can file monthly returns via SMS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:26 IST
Now 22 lakh 'Nil' GST filers can file monthly returns via SMS

The government on Monday rolled out short messaging service (SMS) facility for taxpayers filing 'Nil' monthly GST returns, a move which will benefit about 22 lakh registered taxpayers.  "In a major move towards taxpayer facilitation, the government has today onwards allowed filing of Nil GST monthly return in Form GSTR-3B through SMS," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a statement. This would improve ease of GST compliance for over 22 lakh registered taxpayers who had to otherwise log into their account on the common portal and then file their returns every month. Nil return SMS can be sent to 14409 after 1st date of subsequent month.

Now, businesses with nil or no entry in all the tables in form GSTR-3B can file return through an SMS using the registered mobile number and the said return will be verified by a registered mobile number based one time password (OTP) facility. These taxpayers with 'NIL' liability need not log on to the GST portal, the CBIC said.

Last month, the CBIC had introduced a new rule in Central GST rules stipulating furnishing of 'Nil' return by short messaging service (SMS) facility. "The functionality of filing Nil Form GSTR-3B through SMS has been made available on the GSTN portal with immediate effect. The status of the returns so filed can be tracked on the GST Portal by logging in to GSTIN account and navigating to Services>Returns>Track Return Status,” the CBIC said.  There are over 1.22 crore businesses registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CBIC

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Tourism Ministry presents webinar on 'Wild Wonders of Madhya Pradesh'

To showcase the mesmerizing natural beauty and eco-system of Madhya Pradesh, Ministry of Tourism presented a webinar on Wild Wonders of Madhya Pradesh under Dekho Apna Desh webinar series. The webinar provided an immersive virtual safari ex...

Brazil sows further confusion by releasing contradictory sets of COVID-19 data

After removing cumulative numbers for how many people have died in Brazil of coronavirus from a national website, the government sowed further confusion and controversy by releasing two contradictory sets of figures for the latest tally of ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise on swift economic rebound hopes

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were set to rise on Monday, building on last weeks sharp gains after a surprise rebound in jobs strengthened views that the U.S. economy has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 ...

EXCLUSIVE-Oil major BP to cut 15% of workforce

BP will cut about 15 of its workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis and as part of Chief Executive Bernard Looneys plan to shift the oil and gas major to renewable energy, it said on Monday.Looney told employees in a global online c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020