Report: YTG Gaming's KPL franchise spot bidding up to $8.6M

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:36 IST
YTG Gaming is selling its franchise slot in the King Pro League and bidding had reached $8.6 million by Monday, The Esports Observer reported. The 16-team KPL is based in China and competes in the game Honor of Kings.

In addition to a spot in the league, the purchase price includes all player contracts and team social media accounts. Bidding ends on July 2. YTG joined KPL in 2017. Sources told The Esports Observer that the decision to sell was at least partially related to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

