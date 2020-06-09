Left Menu
Development News Edition

German exports collapse in April as coronavirus wrecks demand

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:02 IST
German exports collapse in April as coronavirus wrecks demand
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since records began in 1990 as demand dried up in the coronavirus lockdown, adding to a gloomy outlook for Europe's biggest economy, data showed on Tuesday. Facing its deepest recession since World War Two, the big question is how quickly Germany's export-oriented economy can recover now a shutdown that halted production and stunted retail has eased.

Seasonally adjusted exports dived 24% on the month while imports slid by 16.5%. The trade surplus shrank to 3.2 billion euros, the Federal Statistics Office said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 15.6% and saw imports down 16%. The trade surplus was expected to come in at 10.0 billion euros.

"Little is left of the last decade's export boom," said Alexander Krueger, an economist at Bankhaus Lampe. Recovery may have already started due to a loosening of the lockdown and re-opening of borders, he said.

"But the road out of the corona trough is long, rocky and above all uncertain, especially for foreign trade." The BDI industry association expects exports to slide by about 15% this year and imports by some 12%.

Desperate to speed up recovery, the government last week announced a 130 billion euro ($146.35 billion) stimulus package to help boost domestic demand. That comes on top of 750 billion euros worth of measures announced in March. But still, the government expects the economy to shrink by 6.3% this year and is a sign of the scale of the crisis, about a quarter of German companies needed liquidity aid last month, the Ifo economic institute.

The pace of recovery also depends on European neighbors and Germany's trade partners such as China and the United States. Exports to France and the United States hit hard by the coronavirus, slid by about 48% and 36% respectively, while those to China, which has started to emerge from the crisis, fell by 12.6% in April, the Office said. ($1 = 0.89)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pakistan add Younis, Mushtaq as coaches for England tour

Pakistan appointed former captain Younis Khan as batting coach for their tour of England later this year, while also adding former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed to complete an impressive line-up of support staff on Tuesday. Former captain Younis is...

Hong Kong shares settle at 3-month high on swift recovery hopes

Hong Kong shares closed at their highest level in three months on Tuesday, tracking gains in broader markets as the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns in many countries fed short-term investor optimism of a quick economic recovery. At...

Targets for COVID-19 vaccine identified by scientists

Scientists have identified regions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 to target with a vaccine, by harnessing tools used for the development of cancer immunotherapies. The researchers at Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia CHOP in ...

Southwest Monsoon to hit Odisha in next 3-days: MeT

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to hit Odisha in next three days and the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal will facilitate its advancement, the Meteorological Centre here said on Tuesday. Conditions are now becoming favourable...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020