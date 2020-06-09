Left Menu
BHEL commissions 270 MW thermal power plant in Telangana

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Tuesday it has commissioned one 270 megawatts thermal unit at the 4x270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Project in Telangana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:19 IST
BHEL has an installed base of more than 1.9 lakh MW of power plant equipment globally.. Image Credit: ANI

Located at Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the project was awarded to BHEL by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TSGENCO). This is the first unit to be commissioned at this project and work on the balance three units is also at an advanced stage.

Following the commissioning of the 1x800 MW Kothagudem thermal power project, this is the second unit to have been commissioned as part of the memorandum of understanding between TSGENCO and BHEL for construction of new thermal power plants totalling 6,000 MW. In Telangana, BHEL is also executing the 5x800 MW Yadadri project for TSGENCO and the steam generator package at the 2x800 MW Telangana STPP for NTPC.

BHEL said it has been a committed partner in Telangana's development by supplying sets contributing to 88 per cent of the coal-based power stations. (ANI)

