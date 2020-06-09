Left Menu
Banning 27 pesticides will hurt farmers' income and exports: PMFAI

The Pesticides Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) on Tuesday demanded an inquiry into the recent ban on 27 technical grade pesticides, saying the move was based on an arbitrary review process of Dr Anupam Varma Committee.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:56 IST
The association has called for a probe by a high-powered government-appointed scientific committee. Image Credit: ANI

The Pesticides Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) on Tuesday demanded an inquiry into the recent ban on 27 technical grade pesticides, saying the move was based on an arbitrary review process of Dr Anupam Varma Committee. The PMFAI called for a probe by a high-powered government-appointed scientific committee. It also expressed concern over the adverse impact of ban on farmers battling locust and lockdown in the kharif season and said such a move will bring the Indian domestic and export markets to their knees and strengthen Chinese competition.

"All the 27 molecules have been registered in India by the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC), meeting all scientific evaluations for safety and efficacy, backed up by scientific data," said PMFAI. These generic pesticides have been used in India since 1970 without any risk or adverse impact to humans, animals and environment, and include Malathion that was extensively used by the government during the recent locust attack, it said in a statement.

The association said implementing the ban will increase input costs for farmers and compel India to stop supplying to the global market which is now catered to along with China. "It will also break the backbone of Indian generic pesticide industry, including several MSMEs," said PMFAI. (ANI)

