Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Validity of motor vehicle documents extended till Sep 30

Earlier, the Centre through an advisory on March 30 announced extension of the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30."Given the current circumstances to avoid hardships being faced by transporters and citizens, state governments are further advised that these documents be considered valid till September 30, 2020 for enforcement purpose," Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:18 IST
COVID-19: Validity of motor vehicle documents extended till Sep 30

The government on Tuesday announced further extension till September 30 for validity of motor vehicle documents, including driving license and vehicle fitness, in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Centre through an advisory on March 30 announced extension of the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30.

"Given the current circumstances to avoid hardships being faced by transporters and citizens, state governments are further advised that these documents be considered valid till September 30, 2020 for enforcement purpose," Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said. He said the government had earlier on March 30 extended the validity of documents till June 30, 2020.

"Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of spread of COVID-19 across the country, it is advised that ...the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Learner's License, Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which has expired since Feb 1, 2020 or will expire till September 30, 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2020," as per the notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued today. In order to facilitate citizens during the period and conditions for prevention for COVID–19, the ministry had also issued a gazette notification on May 21, relaxing the fees validity and /or additional fee under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, till July 31, 2020.

Now the state/UTs have also been requested to consider provisions available under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 or other such provisions available under other Acts, for considering relaxation in requirement of permit, or fees or taxes for renewal / penalty for permits etc to provide relief during these extra ordinary circumstances of COVID-19, as per the notification. "... considering the situation for prevention of COVID-19 still continues, and as per the requests received, Shri Gadkari directed his Ministry to issue advise for extension of this period till 30th Sept for treating the documents valid for enforcement purposes," the ministry said in a statement.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

AfDB announces 100 finalists from #AfricaVsVirus Challenge ideathon

The African Development Bank www.AfDB.org has announced the 100 finalists from the AfricaVsVirus Challenge ideathon to find solutions to challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.Some 25,000 participants from across Africa and be...

Seven Noida hospitals face actions for pregnant woman's death

The medical superintendent of the district hospital in Noida has been shunted out and action ordered against a nurse and a ward staffer for laxity that led to the death of a pregnant woman last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration sa...

Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh: Rahul asks Rajnath

A day after his everyone knows the reality of border situation jibe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. Once RM is done commenting on the han...

RS polls: Cong plan to sequester Guj MLAs in Raj postponed

The Congress in Gujarat on Tuesday postponed the plan to get all its MLAs to neighbouring Rajasthan amid resignations from its camp ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls for four seats, party leaders said. They claimed that some legislator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020