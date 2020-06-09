Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFC signs agreement with Uttarakhand govt to restore infrastructure at Kedarnath

State-owned PFC on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Uttarakhand government for reconstruction and restoration of infrastructure in and around the Kedarnath townIn a statement, PFC said it has signed the agreement with Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust (SKUCT), Government of Uttarakhand. The project will also include the construction of rain shelter at Sonprayag and security gateway at Gaurikund, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:55 IST
PFC signs agreement with Uttarakhand govt to restore infrastructure at Kedarnath

State-owned PFC on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Uttarakhand government for reconstruction and restoration of infrastructure in and around the Kedarnath town

In a statement, PFC said it has signed the agreement with Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust (SKUCT), Government of Uttarakhand.      "PFC will provide financial assistance of Rs 25.96 crore to SKUCT," it said.     According to the statement, the agreement was signed on Monday

The objective of the pact is to reconstruct and restore the infrastructure of Kedarnath town and its surrounding areas, which includes constructing new infrastructure along the Saraswati Edge along with construction of the civic centre, an interpretation centre and museum.      The project will also include the construction of rain shelter at Sonprayag and security gateway at Gaurikund, the company said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UP govt faces scams, corruption, but doesn't allow people to raise their voice: Priyanka Gandhi on teachers' recruitment

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over teachers recruitment in the state and claimed that it doesnt allow people to raise their voices even in the face of scams and corruption. I got to kn...

Ghaziabad authorities step up vigil on entry points with Delhi

The Ghaziabad authorities have stepped up checking of those entering the district from New Delhi in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread. According to officials, only those carrying a valid movement pass, ID of their workplace in the d...

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when a boat carrying more than 50 people sank off Tunisia, an official said on Tuesday.The bodies were found off the coast of Sfax on Tuesday, the official said, adding that 53 people had set out on the boa...

Two children die as truck rams camel cart in Rajasthan

Two children were killed and six others injured when a truck hit a camel cart in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Jagasar-Dantor Highway on Monday night, Virendra Pal, SHO, Bajju Police S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020