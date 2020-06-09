PFC signs agreement with Uttarakhand govt to restore infrastructure at Kedarnath
State-owned PFC on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Uttarakhand government for reconstruction and restoration of infrastructure in and around the Kedarnath town
In a statement, PFC said it has signed the agreement with Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust (SKUCT), Government of Uttarakhand. "PFC will provide financial assistance of Rs 25.96 crore to SKUCT," it said. According to the statement, the agreement was signed on Monday
The objective of the pact is to reconstruct and restore the infrastructure of Kedarnath town and its surrounding areas, which includes constructing new infrastructure along the Saraswati Edge along with construction of the civic centre, an interpretation centre and museum. The project will also include the construction of rain shelter at Sonprayag and security gateway at Gaurikund, the company said.
