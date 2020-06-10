Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares creep higher as markets wait for Fed

"We expect the Fed will do more especially when the 'unprecedented' 2Q20 comes to pass, including expanding its various lending programmes and even dabble into yield curve control," analysts at Singapore UOB Bank said on Wednesday.Currency markets were largely becalmed ahead of the meeting, with risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars steady after being repelled from multi-month peaks they hit early on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 08:36 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares creep higher as markets wait for Fed

Asian stock markets eked out a 10th consecutive session of gains on Wednesday, but momentum ebbed as doubts about the global recovery from the pandemic returned ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The sideways moves in equities cap two weeks of stock market gains, turbocharged by Friday's data showing a completely unexpected rise in U.S. employment last month. Safe havens from gold to the Japanese yen won support as optimism ebbed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3% and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.1%. The yen held on to two days of big gains and commodity currencies nursed Tuesday's losses. Gold rose slightly.

Focus has switched to the Fed's economic outlook and whether a steepening of the U.S. yield curve during last week's bond market selloff might prompt intervention at longer tenors. "The Fed tonight is a key variable in determining whether this is a pit-stop or U-turn," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

No action is expected from the Fed, but any hit of taking the foot off the pedal could hammer risk sentiment and lift the dollar. The Fed's economic projections, guidance as to how long and how low rates can be held down and the prospect of yield-curve control will be closely watched, Varathan said in a note.

A statement from the Fed is due at 1800 GMT followed by a news conference half an hour later and markets seem to be idling ahead of that. S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% to recoup some of Tuesday's losses, but other moves were smaller. Benchmark stock indexes in Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea rose less than 0.3%. Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields were steady at 0.8287%, 13 basis points below a Friday peak of 0.9590%.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS The Fed meeting takes place amid near-euphoric investor optimism about a swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic but, last week's U.S. jobs report aside, economic signals and rising Sino-U.S. tensions paint a dire picture.

After weeks of ignoring woeful data, the prospect of a slow recovery now seems to be weighing on investors minds and feeding into growing expectations for the Fed to do even more. China's May factory gate prices fell by the sharpest annual rate in more than four years, data showed on Wednesday, a sign the pandemic is dragging on global demand.

Overnight, data showed German exports and imports in April posted their biggest declines since records began in 1990. The country is facing its deepest recession since World War Two. "We expect the Fed will do more especially when the 'unprecedented' 2Q20 comes to pass, including expanding its various lending programmes and even dabble into yield curve control," analysts at Singapore UOB Bank said on Wednesday.

Currency markets were largely becalmed ahead of the meeting, with risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars steady after being repelled from multi-month peaks they hit early on Tuesday. The Aussie last sat at $0.6969, about 1% below an 11-month high $0.7043 hit a day earlier, while the kiwi was steady at $0.6522. The yen held near a week-high at 107.67 per dollar, reflecting caution.

Gold was firm at $1,716.29 per ounce. Oil prices were on the back foot on renewed concerns about oversupply and underlying economic weakness. Brent crude was last down 1% for the session at $40.72 per barrel and U.S crude was 1.4% weaker at $38.38 a barrel.

TRENDING

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Lauren Winfield, Amy Jones to resume training with squad after returning from Australia

England womens team batters Lauren Winfield and Amy Jones will resume training with the squad on June 22 after returning to the UK from Australia. Both players were stranded overseas and unable to fly back because of restrictions on interna...

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning ...

Rugby-All Blacks prop Moli ruled out of 2020 season

New Zealand prop Atu Moli has been ruled out of the rest of the 2020 season to undergo hip surgery, his Super Rugby team Waikato Chiefs said on Wednesday. The four-cap All Black will have Femoral-Acetabular Impingement surgery on both his l...

'Never too late to fight for right cause': Gayle stands with Sammy

It is never too late to fight for the right cause, said opening batsman Chris Gayle as he came out in support of former T20 World Cup-winning skipper Darren Sammy. The debate around racism in sport has kickstarted once again after former Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020