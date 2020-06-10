China stocks fall after factory gate deflation deepens
China shares slipped on Wednesday as a deepened deflation in producer prices signaled a prolonged impact of COVID-19 pandemic on overseas demand, raising doubts about a swift economic recovery.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.5% at 2,941.25.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.37%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.86%, the consumer staples sector down 0.48%, the real estate index down 1.35% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.42%.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.8%.
** China's May factory gate prices fell by the sharpest rate in more than four years, underscoring pressure on the manufacturing sector as the COVID-19 pandemic reduces trade flows and global demand.
** It will take some time for foreign demand to recover even as some countries have reopened their economies, a Chinese commerce ministry official Zhang Li told reporters on Wednesday.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.3% to 10,151.12, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.1% at 25,082.79.
** Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd surged as much as 18.7% to HK$10.46, the highest since Feb 24, after the carrier announced a HK$39 bln ($5 billion) recapitalization plan led by the Hong Kong govt to help it weather the pandemic.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.20% while Japan's Nikkei index was unchanged for the day.
** The yuan was quoted at 7.0747 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 7.0765.
