TCS iON partners with NSDC to accelerate skill development
The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a web-based digital education platform that empowers educators to engage with students in real-time by uploading and sharing their own lessons.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:20 IST
TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services, on Wednesday said it has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide its training partners access to digital skilling tools using TCS' iON Digital Glass Room
The partnership aims to strengthen NSDC's online content aggregation platform - eSkill India - through which it enables e-learning amongst skill seekers and will contribute towards strengthening the Skill India mission, TCS iON said in a statement. The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a web-based digital education platform that empowers educators to engage with students in real-time by uploading and sharing their own lessons. “It is our endeavor to empower training partners with all the necessary digital platforms so that they can open more training centers across the country and enable a larger set of students with the skills needed for the future workplace,” TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy said.
