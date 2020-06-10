V Satya Venkata Rao takes charge as Dy Managing Director SIDBI

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Wednesday said V Satya Venkata Rao has taken charge as its new Deputy Managing Director. Rao has more than 29 years of experience in financial institutions like IFCI Ltd and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO).

He has handled several departments including legal, human resource, corporate communications and worked as Central Public Information Officer and Appellate Authority under the Right to Information Act, a release said. Rao has also served as a nominee director on the boards of listed and non-listed companies.

He has also served as a director on the boards of a venture capital company, a real estate company and societies registered under the Societies Registration Act..